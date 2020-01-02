Hobart’s Waratah Hotel a step closer to affordable housing conversion

The Waratah Hotel in Murray St was bought by the State Government for conversion to affordable housing. Photo: EDDIE SAFARIK

Plans to redevelop a former Hobart pub into affordable accommodation to address the city’s housing crisis are a step closer to reality.

In August, the State Government confirmed it had entered into an agreement to buy the Waratah Hotel to turn it into affordable housing.

It was revealed in October, the Government had paid $5.3 million for the Murray St pub and it was hoped the accommodation could be operational by early 2020.

A development application has now been lodged with the Hobart City Council for partial demolition, alterations, car parking and change of use to communal residence with 24 en suite one-bedroom units.

The application was submitted by Tasmanian firm Philp Lighton Architects on behalf of the Director of Housing.

The redevelopment would includes the demolition of the former bottle shop and gaming areas, which will be replaced with a new screened courtyard for residents.

Other upgrades include works for ancillary services including administration, a communal lounge, dining and kitchen.

In the application, Philp Lighton Architects associate director Pip Bilson wrote to the council that as the development aims to assist meeting the demand for social housing in Tasmania, “this project is time sensitive and your urgent attention would be most appreciated”.

Housing Minister Roger Jaensch previously said the project formed part of the Government’s $125 million Affordable Housing Action Plan 2, but did not provide a figure on what the refurbishment would cost.