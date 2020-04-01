Buy
COMMERCIAL NEWS
Latest News
Inspiration & Style
Investing
Buying & Selling
Leasing
Small Business
NEW
Podcast
Government Commercial Property News
Government commercial property
News
Cbus Property buys remaining 50 per cent stake in $660m 205 North Quay tower in Brisbane CBD
News
Rare chance to buy a police station – and there’s two of them
Two Victorian police stations are on the market for about $10 million each in a rare opportunity for commercial property investors.
News
‘Crown jewel’ of Wollongong hits the market, 90 Crown St offers rare investor opportunity
One of Wollongong’s landmark properties is up for sale, offering a rare opportunity to buy into the heart of the city.
News
Raising the roof on new Geelong council headquarters
Geelong’s civic precinct building Wurriki Nyal has reached its highest point as it makes a local impact on a global scale.
News
Auburn Centrelink secures record yield with $13.06 million deal
An investor has paid a record price for a western Sydney building that will see them earn a substantial income each year from Centrelink.
News
Most viewed: Tassie ice skating rink becomes hot property
If you’ve ever dreamt of owning and running your own ice skating rink, now’s your chance.
News
Barangaroo battle puts pressure on Grocon
Melbourne builder and developer Grocon has cited the coronavirus crisis and a legal dispute with the NSW government over the multi-billion-dollar central Barangaroo precinct as pushing its operations to the limit.
News
Melbourne’s cafes, pubs and retail to reopen from Wednesday
The wait is over for Melbourne’s retailers and hospitality venues, with the State Government on Monday announcing a major easing of coronavirus lockdown restrictions. Shops, restaurants, pubs and cafes will be able to open from …
News
Big transport plans at $5bn Sydney tech park
NSW’s under-pressure Berejiklian government has ushered a plan for a new Metro station at the technology park owned by the billionaire Baiada family near the planned Western Sydney Airport through to the next stage of its controversial unsolicited proposals process.
News
Federal Budget 2020: Top takeaways for businesses and commercial sector
The Federal Government has delivered one of Australia’s most important budgets in decades, as it plots a path out of the financial challenges wrought by COVID-19. Small to medium businesses, the manufacturing industry and farming …
