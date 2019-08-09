Hobart’s Waratah Hotel to house the homeless

The Waratah Hotel will close next year after being bought by the State Government.

An iconic Hobart pub has been bought by the Government to provide accommodation for the homeless.

Housing Minister Roger Jaensch confirmed to the Mercury the Government had entered into an agreement to buy The Waratah Hotel in Murray St. Jaensch says once upgraded the facility will offer long-term housing with on-site specialist services for residents.

The pub will cease to operate once the building is converted, with the facility expected to be opened next year.

“We anticipate the facility will accommodate around 24 ensuite units that will be most suitable to those who are homeless or at risk of homelessness, and require supported accommodation,” Jaensch says.

“It is intended to operate on a similar basis to supported accommodation facilities across the state such as Bilton Lodge, that have been offering stable, supported accommodation for over 10 years and have achieved excellent outcomes for residents.” The state-funded Bilton Lodge in Claremont operates as a partnership between Anglicare and Housing Tasmania. Applicants are required to apply for social housing at Housing Connect, with rent set at 85% of an individual’s income, excluding Commonwealth Rent Assistance.

Rent includes three meals a day, power, weekly linen service and some recreational activities. Residents have their own room and access to a communal lounge, gym, dining room, laundry and outdoor areas.

The Tasmanian Government has been under pressure to increase accommodation options with a housing and homelessness crisis gripping the state’s capital throughout the colder months.

“Developments such as this are an important part of the … Liberal Government’s Affordable Housing Strategy, which sees the investment of almost $200 million over eight years,” Jaensch says.

In June, Cabinet also approved $5 million in emergency funding to help house Tasmania’s homeless.

Detailed plans to refurbish the hotel will now be developed and submitted through the normal Hobart City Council process.

