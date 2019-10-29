Hobart private hospital proposal hits snag amid strong opposition

An artist’s impression of the proposed Tasman Private Hospital in New Town. Picture: Supplied.

The proponents of a new private hospital in greater Hobart, described by opponents as a “massive and intimidating” structure, will have to go back to the drawing board.

The Hobart City Council planning meeting last night voted to defer the application for the proposed $50 million Tasman Private Hospital at the old WIN TV site at 48-52 New Town Rd, New Town.

The design for the boutique four-storey medical centre included six operating theatres and a 24-bed overnight ward as well as a pharmacy, radiology, conference facilities, doctors’ rooms and health support services.

The project is a joint-venture between national short-stay hospital specialist Nexus Hospitals and Contact Group, a Tasmanian-based family construction business.

The application drew widespread opposition from the New Town community and it was standing room only with residents packing out last night’s meeting.

The application was recommended for refusal by council staff on six grounds, including that it did not contribute positively to the streetscape and would have an unreasonable impact on residential amenity.

Architect Christopher Clinton, who lives and works in a neighbouring property, addressed the committee meeting in opposition to the project.

“In my 20 years experience, I’ve never seen a development application pushed so far beyond the limits of what would be acceptable in a residential zone,” he says.

Another resident, Glenn Woodfall, called it a “massive and intimidating structure”.

Planner for the proponents, Irene Duckett, says the hospital is of a small scale, which is appropriate for the site.

A spokesman for the proponents told the meeting they had been “kept in the dark” by council planning staff and the process had been somewhat of a disappointment.

A planning officer said a significant redesign would be needed to make the building compliant with the planning scheme.

The committee voted 3-2 to defer the application to give the applicants time to consider further consultation with council staff and the community for a potential redesign.

This article from The Mercury originally appeared as “Tasman Private Hospital development application deferred after refusal recommendation to Hobart City Council”.