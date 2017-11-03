Calls mount to develop Hobart’s Treasury Building

The Treasury Building on the corner of Murray and Macquarie streets in Hobart’s CBD.

The State Government should seek international expressions of interest in developing Hobart’s “neglected” Treasury Building into an outstanding hospitality precinct, Tasmania’s peak tourism body says.

Tourism Industry Council Tasmania chief executive Luke Martin said the Treasury Building had become a neglected, exclusive enclave of Treasury bureaucrats despite its potential as a mixed-use heritage precinct.

Martin says there was strong interest from the private sector in developing the building — which he called one of the finest colonial sites in Australia.

He says the Government’s own accommodation demand study released this week shows there is still a significant need for more accommodation in Hobart, and the Treasury Building has the potential to become one of Australia’s best mixed-use heritage precincts.

We believe Treasury officials just don’t want to give it up

The Government’s accommodation demand study found occupancy in Hobart City was at 82% and an additional 2000-plus rooms were needed to meet demand.

“In the past the State Government has ruled out redeveloping the Treasury Building, saying there is no demand. That just doesn’t wash with what the investment market is saying,” Martin says.

“We believe Treasury officials just don’t want to give it up.

“It seems totally nonsensical that the Government won’t at least test the market and provide an opportunity for those with ideas for the site to come forward and present a vision for the site, and let the community consider the opportunities.”

Martin says an expressions of interest process would need to be independent of Treasury “who clearly have a vested interest”.

The TICT has previously pushed the Government to put the Treasury Building up for sale.

Treasurer Peter Gutwein says the Government has previously investigated a sale and “based on that advice has no plans to turn the Treasury building into a hotel”.In August last year Gutwein said the Government had decided not to pursue an expressions of interest process based on independent advice and the fact there were 1500 hotel rooms under construction or in planning phases in the Hobart area.