Fancy your own pub? Here are six country hotels looking for a new publican

If a tree and career change is on your to-do list for 2024, running your own humble Aussie pub could be the answer with an array of quintessential Australian watering holes currently seeking new owners.

From an art deco pub in Brisbane’s north, to a well-known local in a WA farming town and a Victorian pub that first opened 145 years ago, here is a roundup of some of the best pubs for sale right now.

Art deco beauty by the water

Location: Mackay, Queensland

Once home to a native zoo that included several crocodiles in its heyday, the art deco McGuires Hotel at 14 Wood Street, Mackay has hit the market with a mid-$2 to $3 million price guide.

“It was the best pub north of Brisbane back in the late ‘50s and 60s,” sales agent Craig McVean from RWC Gold Coast said.

“It encompasses a lot of things, it has 14 gaming entitlements … it has a big kitchen, it has a beer garden and a manager’s flat at the back,” he said.

“I think it’s one of the best buys in Queensland at the moment to be honest.”

Built in the 1940s, the current owners have operated the two-storey venue for almost 40 years.

The venue also includes 23 mixed accommodation rooms, an 800 person capacity, seven bars, a dining room and seven pool tables.

Affordable pub on the train line

Location: Murrurundi, NSW

Located within a small rural NSW town of about 945 people in the Upper Hunter region, The Railway Hotel, Murrurundi is a freehold property at 48 Haydon Street, Murrurundi on a corner 699sqm block.

“It is one of only a few pubs, or one of only a few hotels in the Murrurundi catchment and it’s been around for a very long time,” sales agent Brad Wallace, from Raine & Horne Newcastle, said.

Centrally located in close proximity to the train station, the hotel’s direct access to the rail line was a big selling point, Mr Wallace said.

The hotel itself features a public bar, a saloon bar with an open fireplace, as well as TAB facilities and a 100 seat restaurant.

There are also eight guest rooms with shared kitchen, bathroom and toilet facilities, as well as manager quarters with a bathroom, kitchen and office.

It is listed for sale for $795,000.

The town tavern for less than $700K

Location: Badgingarra, WA

The Badgingarra Tavern in the WA farming community of Badgingarra is widely regarded as the ‘go to’ venue of the township.

Set across 1.04ha of land, it includes three businesses in one – 11 self-contained accommodation units, the tavern and a bottle shop.

“The accommodation is at 100% [occupancy] permanently and they’ve got bookings for between 10 and 12 months in advance because there is just nothing out there,” sales agent Tim Tyler from Tyler & Sons Perth said.

Established in 1978, the sprawling property has enough land available for expansion.

Located at 30 Meagher Drive, Badgingarra, the tavern has an asking price of $699,000.

Brewery, restaurant and farm in one

Location: Kia Ora, Queensland

In Queensland’s Gympie region, opportunities abound at the Sublime Bar & Brewery in Kia Ora.

Located about 45 minutes north of Noosa, the property has a price guide of over $3m and describes the multifaceted property as an “exceptional blend of business and freehold opportunities in a serene countryside setting.”

Set on approximately 15has across three separate lots of picturesque land, the property includes the Sublime Farm & Brewery, which is well known for its craft beers and brewery restaurant.

There is also a lime farm and two residential homes.

Other features include a caravan and camping area, and a creek, which is a habitat for koalas and platypuses.

Old school – with a cocktail lounge

Location: Mansfield, Victoria

Offering the only TAB facility in the regional town of Mansfield, located about 180kms north east of Melbourne, The Commercial Hotel Mansfield boasts seven stylish guest rooms, a sports bar and cocktail lounge.

Located on a main street, the kitchen has been subleased, and the current owners of more than 10 years have recently refurbished the guest rooms.

“They didn’t want to do too much to the actual pub itself just because they wanted to keep it that old school, original pub feeling,” sales agent Lachlan Persley, JLL – Hotels & Hospitality Group executive, said.

The leasehold interest of the hotel is on the market via an offers campaign of $550,000 to $590,000.

The only pub in town

Location: Whittlesea, Victoria

The only pub in town, the Royal Mail Hotel in Whittlesea is a recently refurbished traditional country hotel comprising a public bar and bistro area, a beer garden and two outdoor areas.

The pub is located 40km north east of the Melbourne CBD, and its leasehold, which has 27 years remaining, is for sale.

The venue, which was established in 1936, also includes five motel style rooms and a drive-thru bottle shop.