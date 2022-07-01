Buy
Victoria
News
Coleraine National Hotel hits the market with $70k price tag
News
New Costco store planned for Melbourne’s west after retailer buys site
Costco has purchased a property in Melbourne’s western suburbs as the site for a new $62 million warehouse.
News
GIC chases a slice of Amazon tower as tech-led property precincts take off in cities
Technology-led precincts are defying the tougher economic outlook with Amazon’s Melbourne building to set fresh benchmarks.
News
Australia’s ‘Schitt’s Creek’: Entire Victorian town with its own pub up for sale in Gippsland
A former mining town with its own pub in regional Victoria has come up for sale. Labelled ‘Australia’s Schitt’s Creek’, the area has hosted 1000 music festival goers.
News
Landmark Melbourne pub The Espy bought by KKR-backed Australian Venue Co
Private equity giant KKR has finally snared Melbourne’s much-loved Espy Hotel in St Kilda.
News
One of Australia’s biggest Bunnings warehouses is up for sale
Investors are keen to secure one of Australia’s largest Bunnings warehouses and its huge site, with an Amart Furniture store an added bonus in the sale.
News
Fitzroy North: famous writer Graeme Simsion selling iconic store home to Roy’s Antiques
An evening spent drinking led to The Rosie Project author Graeme Simsion and best mate Roy Williams setting up an antiques shop together 32 years ago. Now, Simsion has decided to sell up.
News
Suburb-sized industrial hub in Donnybrook tipped for $160m+ sale
A future industrial hub bigger than some Melbourne suburbs has hit the market with huge price expectations, as demand for warehousing to support online shopping grows.
News
Canberra Hotel: Ballarat ‘slice of history’ up for grabs after $1m renovation
The Canberra Hotel’s future could now be yours to run after a $1m renovation. Plus, the old Argyle Hotel has also hit the market in Soldiers Hill.
News
Collingwood brothel’s home of 40 years could rise again or head to auction
The owner of property in Melbourne’s inner north which previously operated as a brothel may get lucky with an interstate buyer expressing interest in the site, after years on the market.
