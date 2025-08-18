Aussie turns cheap op shop mug into $500 windfall

For many Australians, inheriting a property is a dream come true. But beyond the bricks and mortar, there could be hidden treasures lurking within – everyday items that could be worth a small fortune.

As the property market continues to fluctuate, savvy homeowners are discovering that the real value might not just be in the land, but in the forgotten items gathering dust inside.

One thrifty Aussie recently turned a $7.49 mug into a $500 windfall in just 30 minutes, proving that sometimes, one person’s trash is another’s treasure.

Mat Carpenter, who runs Flip Weekly, a newsletter and podcast dedicated to teaching Australians how to profit from undervalued items, stumbled upon the valuable piece at a Savers store.

The mug in question was a brown ceramic jug depicting “Bosun Bill”, a character from the history of Beenleigh Rum, Queensland’s oldest rum distillery.

MORE NEWS

Vinnies caught trying to fleece muggles with dodgy book prices

Aus council’s bizarre waste bin warning

Note taped to 4WD exposes sad Aus truth

These mugs, produced as memorabilia in the 1950s, have become highly sought-after collector’s items.

“I couldn’t tell you the detailed history of Bosun Bill or Beenleigh Rum, all I know is that collectors pay a ridiculous amount of money for their items,” Mr Carpenter told Yahoo News. “Fancy paying $500 for a rum jug that doesn’t contain any rum.”

Estate sales and inherited heirlooms: Uncovering hidden value

While Mr Carpenter’s discovery might seem like a stroke of luck, it highlights a broader point: valuable items often end up overlooked in deceased estates, garage sales, and even donated to charity.

When inheriting a property, many people focus solely on the real estate itself, neglecting the potential value of the contents within. That chipped vase your grandma left you? That dusty old painting in the attic? They could be worth more than you think.

Estate sales are a prime example of where these hidden gems can be found, often selling for a fraction of their true value.

MORE NEWS: Bizarre ‘murder home’ stuns internet

“It’s about knowing what to look for,” Mr Carpenter advises.

This could involve researching specific brands, historical periods, or even understanding the market for particular collectables.

Before clearing out a property, consider consulting with an antique dealer or valuer to assess the potential worth of items.

From attic to auction: Maximising your property’s potential

In a competitive property market, every little bit helps.

Identifying and selling valuable items from an inherited property can provide a significant financial boost, whether it’s used for renovations, mortgage repayments, or simply as extra income. Even items that seem worthless can hold surprising value.

One thrifter found a pair of opal earrings at a Queensland Vinnies store for just $2, which turned out to be worth up to $1000.

Another man purchased a Seiko watch for a pittance, only to discover that a small detail – the words “Australian Bureau of Statistics” – made it a valuable piece, eventually selling for over $500 on eBay.

These watches were gifted to long-serving employees of the government agency.

The op shop connection: A last chance for hidden treasures

Of course, not all valuable items are found in grand estates.

Many end up donated to op shops, offering bargain hunters the chance to strike gold.

Mr Carpenter recently called out Vinnies for overpricing common Harry Potter books, highlighting the need for consumers to do their own research.

The charity shop confirmed the two items were pulled from the shelves, admitting that the advertised pricing was made in error.

So, before you dismiss that “old junk” in the spare room or rush to clear out an inherited property, it might be worth doing a little digging.

You never know – the real value of your property might extend far beyond the land it sits on.