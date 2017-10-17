Brisbane to get new $40m live music venue

The new Brisbane venue’s owners are also behind The Triffid.

Brisbane is set to get a new $40 million live entertainment venue in Fortitude Valley’s Brunswick St Mall with space for up to 3300 people.

The project is set to fill a gap in the market for a mid-sized live music venue, according to its high-profile music industry backers.

The venture is being undertaken by the owner-operators of live music venue The Triffid in Newstead, including former Powderfinger member John Collins, Paul Piticco from Secret Sounds Group which operates Falls Festival and Splendour in the Grass and Hutchinson Builders’ Scott Hutchinson, who is also a patron of QMusic.

The team is planning a multi-use theatre and function space at the 2500sqm site at 312 Brunswick St, which was most recently the Optus Centre and originally built as a Coles store in 1957.

It will include about 1000sqm of retail, food and beverage tenancies.

The revamped building will have a modernised 1950s facade and the interior will be designed by the acoustic and service team behind The Triffid.

Hutchinson says Brisbane is ready for a venue of this size that will fill a gap after Festival Hall closed in 2003.

“Brisbane is an incubator for live music and a touring destination for a range of Australian and international artists,” Hutchinson says.

“312 Brunswick will offer a new space in the heart of Brisbane’s live music precinct to support and generate more music artistry.”

Collins says the team has “learned a lot” since the early days of The Triffid.

“I think that venues created for music by musicians add something extra to the whole experience for both audiences and performers.”

Lord Mayor Graham Quirk also welcomed the project.

Work is set to start in January 2018 and the project is expected to be complete by mid-2019.

This article originally appeared on www.theaustralian.com.au/property.