5 iconic commercial properties you won’t forget

15 Shoreham Rd, Shoreham is a well-loved visitor attraction for its amazing hedges and gardens.

Sometimes a commercial property hits the market that’s so unusual or iconic it has to be seen to be believed.

And these five properties certainly tick those boxes.

Ashcombe Maze – VIC

If you’ve ever visited Melbourne’s Mornington Peninsula and found yourself lost amongst 3m high hedges, chances are you’re at Ashcombe Maze

As Australia’s oldest hedge maze, the popular tourism drawcard at Shoreham already has a cult following among locals and out-of-towners alike.

And it was even more popular with potential buyers and interested onlookers after being placed on the market late last year.

The property includes the famous hedge maze, a separate rose maze and lavender labyrinth, as well as extensive gardens and a cafe.

Macarthur Hotel – VIC

Would you believe this is Victoria’s third oldest pub?

Although it’s been given a new purpose after selling in late 2019, the beer’s still flowing at the Macarthur Hotel.

Vietnam veteran Greg Carter paid just $250,000 for the historic bluestone watering hole last year and has since begun transforming it into the headquarters for the Cockatoo Rise Retreat, which gives support to returned servicemen.

While the pub isn’t open for day to day pub service, it is now home to the Retreat, its museum and a number of events throughout the year.

TENPIN BOWLING ALLEY – NSW

Bowling alleys always create a stir when they hit the commercial property market, despite perhaps not quite being the entertainment destinations they were in previous decades.

Hundreds of potential investors and owner-operators enquired about owning the Grafton Bowling Alley when it hit the market earlier this year.

And with a price guide of just $820,000, it’s not hard to see why.

The property attracted interest from buyers in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane during its campaign, and came complete with a cafe, commercial kitchen, liquor licence and its own gaming arcade.

It was also offered with everything inside, including the bowling equipment.

ABANDONED HOSPITAL – VIC

The future of this hospital, frozen in time after being abandoned more than a decade ago, will soon be revealed.

The former Warburton Hospital and wellness facility eerily appears almost exactly as it was before closing its doors, with furniture, operating theatre equipment still on-site, and sheets still on the beds.

Marketed as a potential health retreat, wellness facility or aged care centre, expressions have interest have closed on the property, with a second round now commencing.

HISTORIC WOLLONGONG THEATRE – NSW

Sold earlier this year, the stunning and famous Regent Theatre in Wollongong offered the opportunity for an operator to take the 1600-seat auditorium into a new era.

Built in 1957, for decades the theatre has been home to theatre, live music and film screenings.

It was reportedly bought by a consortium of local and Sydney investors who plan to reopen it to the public as a venue and attraction.