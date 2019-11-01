Real commercial

Construction of $53m Campbelltown cancer hub underway
The massive, new precinct will transform the availability of health services for western Sydney residents.
Healthcare real estate assets on the rise as capital chases safe haven
Healthcare is at the centre of our lives and, increasingly, a major focus for property players after years of being overlooked.
Global investment groups pump billions into healthcare property
Two of the biggest global players unveil deals that will see them develop and invest in billions worth of new hospitals and medical clinics as investors chase healthcare property.
BlueCross Ruckers Hill: Northcote aged-care home where 12 died of Covid-19 for sale
A Northcote aged-care facility where 12 people died from Covid-19 last year is about to hit the market.
Home Consortium to raise $1 billion for healthcare real estate push
Property funds house Home Consortium is ramping up its dramatic expansion into healthcare real estate and will raise $1 billion of equity for specialist vehicles in the area.
Geelong: Northern suburbs healthcare hub seeks medical centre, cafe operators
A northern suburbs healthcare hub is seeking operators for a medical centre for 10 GPs. It’s part of a massive complex that’s already lined up other health and childcare services.
Interest in healthcare-related real estate surges during COVID-19
The coronavirus pandemic has increased already-strong interest in the healthcare real estate sector, hinting huge growth in the near future.
Dexus pushes into healthcare with Adelaide Bragg Centre purchase
Office heavyweight Dexus has flagged a significant push into healthcare property and has teamed with its specialist fund to snap up the Australian Bragg Centre in Adelaide from private developer Commercial & General for $446.2m.
5 iconic commercial properties you won’t forget
Sometimes a commercial property hits the market that’s so unusual or iconic it has to be seen to be believed.
