113-year-old Sydney church a charming opportunity

This local landmark in Silverdale is selling with a guide of $290,000 to $310,000.

A rare slice of western Sydney’s rich history is up for grabs.

The iconic former church along Silverdale Rd in Silverdale, where countless ceremonies were celebrated, has been listed for sale.

The circa 1906 building on 405sqm is being marketed with a guide of $290,000 to $310,000.

CoreLogic records reveal the site was offloaded by the Anglican Church in 2016, when a local resident bought it for $150,000.

“The vendor’s parents got married in the church and her aunties and uncles were christened there,” agent Aimee Mitchell of Elders Real Estate says.

“She also attended Sunday school there, so it was a sentimental buy,” Mitchell says.

The owner had grand plans to restore and lease the building for small weddings but has since decided to sell.

However, she recently gave it a spruce up with a repaint and new timber floors. The building features high ceilings, charming white windows and chandeliers.

Mounted on a wall is an excerpt from A Sketch of the History of the Parish of Mulgoa, a book written in 1911 by Reverend W.R. Bowers.

The extract confirms the “pretty little weatherboard church”, then known as All Saints Church, was built in 1906 with help from locals.

It also gives insight to the close-knit area in that era: “The annual sports in connection with the church during the last three years have brought in £71.

“A remarkable result in a district, the population of which only numbering 60 souls,” it reads.

Set to sell for just a fraction of the suburb’s current median house price of $895,000, the historic site has piqued the interest of many buyers.

Mitchell received calls as soon as the site hit the market last week. She says the heritage building cannot be demolished, and potential buyers were in talks with Wollondilly Council.

“The interested parties are very respectful of the property’s history,” she says.

The listing states it could be used as a studio or an Airbnb rental, subject to council approval.

This article from the Penrith Press originally appeared as “Charming old Silverdale church hits the market”.