Fyansford business park delivering 32 workspaces takes shape

A business park delivering 32 architect-designed workspaces is taking shape at Fyansford.

The Hub at Fyansford provides a mix of warehouse, showroom and office-style work spaces complete with 7.5m internal height clearances, disabled access bathrooms with showers, kitchens and office accommodation, 3-phase power and NBN fibre connections.

The project is set to be completed in March 2026, with several businesses having already signed leases.

The development’s joint venture partners are Mark Bieser and Basil Macula, director of Dimac Constructions which is building the project.

The partners bought the nearly 10,000sq m site for $6.5m in 2022.

Mr Bieser said the location was a clear attraction for businesses, with the Hamilton Highway site about 10 minutes from Geelong’s CBD, and close to most suburbs via the Geelong Ring Road, but also near the city’s western growth corridor.

The project was reimagining the tilt-slab warehouse due to their increasing use as office accommodation and showrooms on top of traditional trade and industrial uses.

Features such as extensive double glazing, and pergolas and balconies present a striking facade to the park, which is opposite the Gen Fyansford residential development and close to the future Fyansford Town Centre to be developed by Cotton On boss Nigel Austin.

Mr Bieser said several tenancies had been completed to showcase various floorplans, including open and closed mezzanine levels, with glass bi-folding doors featuring on units closer to the front of the project.

The project also includes provision in the structure for tenants to add mezzanine floors in any configuration once construction is completed.

“It’s ideally located as you can get into town quickly and you have access to the rest of Geelong via the ring road in no time,” he said.

“We chose The Hub because we wanted to have instead of being office spaces or industrial warehouses, we though it’s really a workspace.”

Mr Bieser said a cafe would operate on the ground floor in the centre of the development, which also offered several EV charging stations.

The project was designed to suit start-up businesses to established enterprises seeking a new base, he said.

“We have Cafe Fyansfolk. My engineering firm is going to be front and centre upstairs. We’ve got an occupational therapist, a gym and a pilates studio,” he said.

Mr Bieser said businesses that get in early have the opportunity to customise their space during the completion of construction.

Jellis Craig Geelong’s Renee Reynolds and John Star are handling the leasing campaign for the project at 255 Hamilton Highway, Fyansford which is delivering workspaces ranging in size from 111sq m up to 372sq m.

Ms Reynolds said the property was in a strategic position, adjacent to the Princes Highway interchange with the Hamilton Highway.

“Early interest has been from a wide variety of white collar and blue collar business groups, including retail food related, IT consultants, allied health, property styling consultants, signage companies and home-based small businesses needed additional storage or work spaces,” she said.

“Interest has been solid from the time construction started and since commencing the marketing campaign, inquiry has been very strong.”