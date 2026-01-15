Manor Lakes Hub confirms tenants as Wendy’s talks stay quiet | Ranfurlie

Nando’s and Oporto are heading to Manor Lakes, after five tenants were confirmed for the next stage of Manor Lakes Park Hub, with an opening targeted for late 2026.

Developer Ranfurlie Asset Management confirmed Ampol, Petstock, Nando’s, Oporto and Supercheap Auto are “confirmed for the next stage of Manor Lakes Park Hub”.

The brands have appeared on new hoarding at the Ballan Rd precinct, which promotes an opening in late 2026.

Ranfurlie said Insitu Group had been appointed builder for the latest stage.

“The Insitu Group has been appointed as the builder for the latest stage of the development, with the targeted late-2026 opening aligned to the construction program,” a spokesperson said.

“The retailers noted represent the confirmed announcements at this point in time,” the spokesperson said.

It follows NewsCorp Australia reporting in 2025 that Wendy’s was being linked to the precinct, but the US chain is not among the tenants now confirmed for the next stage.

“Beyond the retailers noted above, we are unable to comment on future leasing for the precinct at this stage,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said Ranfurlie Asset Management was “proud to support the creation of employment opportunities within the local community across both construction and retail”.

“The roles offered by these retailers range from entry-level positions for first-time job seekers through to opportunities for experienced retail management professionals,” the spokesperson said.

“Community is central to every Ranfurlie development,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson pointed to facilities at the adjacent Manor Lakes Central Shopping Centre, including indoor and outdoor playgrounds, a publicly accessible community room, modern inclusive amenities, plus a swim school, childcare, and medical and allied health facilities.

In a previous statement, Ranfurlie Asset Management chief executive officer Cameron Male said: “The launch of Manor Lakes Park Hub is an exciting milestone for the Wyndham community.”

Mr Male said the hub would deliver “more choice, convenience, and employment opportunities for local residents, while attracting customers from across the region”.

Separate to Manor Lakes Park Hub, the corridor is also expanding, with Harvey Norman confirmed for a new large-format project across the road on a corner site opposite Manor Lakes Central.

