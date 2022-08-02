World class water-ski tourist park for sale in NSW

The world-class water ski park, the Stoney Aqua and Holiday Park in New South Wales is for sale. Picture: realcommercial.com.au/for-sale

A tourist park with prime water-skiing amenities and accommodation has hit the market in New South Wales, with the once in a generation opportunity set to attract keen interest.

The Stoney Aqua and Holiday Park, located in Telegraph Point, spans approximately 49.79 ha and it markets itself to the public as Australia’s premier wakeboarding and water ski destination and the only one to also offer onsite accommodation.

The landholding is being sold via an international expressions of interest campaign, which closes August 24.

“Since 1999, our family has been involved in the day-to-day operations and development of Stoney Aqua and Holiday Park and accordingly, we are excited to pass the baton on to the next investor who has the capacity to oversee the continuation of a world class water-ski and leisure park in Australia,” owner Jason Stone said.

The aqua and water-ski parks are set across two man-made 720m lakes.

National, state, junior and disabled water-ski title events as well as national and state wakeboard tournaments have been held at Stoney Aqua and Holiday Park. Over 25 national records for waterskiing have been set on the property’s two lakes.

Accommodation options include cabins, two bunk homes, powered and unpowered sites for caravans and camping, as well as a four bedroom waterfront luxury home.

Council approval has been granted for additional cabins and a function space come restaurant, as well as approval for a cable ski park.

HTL Property director James Carrick said with the high demand for activity-based accommodation offerings, he anticipated strong enquiry levels given the value-add scenarios applicable to the property for an incoming investor.

The asset was “a once in a generation opportunity to acquire a revenue generating and significant landholding within 15 minutes drive of the burgeoning Port Macquarie”, HTL Property director Nic Simarro said.

Tourism sector makes a comeback

PropTrack economist Anne Flaherty said water-ski tourist accommodation offerings were a rare buy.

“I think that when you have got a very unique sort of property, I think that’s a plus,” she said.

“Anything that differentiates an asset, it can be a good thing, and when it comes to tourism, anything that is a little bit niche can be beneficial.”

Ms Flaherty said selling conditions in hotel and accommodation assets had shown a recovery, thanks to more confidence in the future of the tourism sector.

“Caravan parks have actually been doing very well,” Ms Flaherty said.

“We saw a big increase for caravan park holidays during the pandemic. A lot of people were travelling domestically, even the prices of caravans went through the roof.

“So, caravan parks tend to perform quite well as assets, particularly in good, popular locations. They are often booked out well in advance. So they can generate good cash flow for investors.”

Domestic travel boom

CBRE Hotels associate director Hayley Manvell said the pandemic has led to Australians rediscovering their own country.

“Holiday parks and lifestyle parks have really been probably one of the key beneficiaries of everything that’s happened,” she said.

“I think the demand – and who is going to these parks – has really grown because I think most Australians, they see what is happening in the market with flight prices, and I read some statistics that 50% of flights are being cancelled at the moment… losing luggage, Covid vaccinations, are you insured when you go overseas etc.

“So I think most people are going, ‘It’s a bit too hard basket, I’m just going to wait and see and go back travelling internationally in maybe the medium term’.

“So, I think in the short term, everyone is going, ‘I have to do things, I can’t just not do anything,’ so they are travelling and they are experiencing these types of properties.”

The growth in holiday parks as a destination of choice and investor asset was set to continue for the foreseeable future, Ms Manvell said.

“We have at least two years of campervans and motorhomes that are going to come on the market. People will continue to holiday like this,” she said.