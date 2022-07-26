Oceanfront caravan park sold for $27.5 million after record interest

The beachfront caravan park in Queensland sold for $27.5 million. Picture: Supplied by CBRE

A popular oceanfront caravan park has sold for $27.5 million after record interest from buyers, with a couple who previously sold caravans achieving their dream of owning their own holiday park.

Described as one of Australia’s favourite caravan parks, the NRMA Agnes Water Holiday Park changed hands at a time of strong demand for leisure assets in regional Queensland as drive tourism markets grow.

The park sits on a large 35,700sqm block along absolute beach frontage at Agnes Water, Queensland’s most northern surfing beach and the closest access point to the southern Great Barrier Reef.

The freehold interest in the caravan park was purchased by Queensland-based G & R Kratzmann Property Investments, after an expressions of interest campaign steered by CBRE’s Paul Fraser and Dillon Murphy.

Gary and Ann Kratzmann previously owned caravan retailer Kratzmann Caravans, which they sold to Apollo Tourism and Leisure five years ago.

“We are excited about this acquisition; after years of being in the retail caravan park industry, it has always been an ambition of ours to own a park ourselves,” Mr Kratzmann said.

“I feel privileged to be able to secure one of Australia’s best caravan parks, that my family will enjoy for generations to come.”

The Kratzmanns bought the freehold interest from family entity Australian National Homes, which owned the site for 13 years.

The park was sold with a new triple-net, 35-year lease to NRMA Parks and Resorts, one of Australia’s largest park operators.

Located between Rockhampton and the Sunshine Coast, the holiday park has a total of 133 lots across caravan sites, cabins, villas and camping sites.

The CBRE agents said there is significant demand for regional Queensland leisure assets.

“This campaign generated a record level of market interest for an asset sale, with more than 280 enquiries,” Mr Fraser said.

“This signifies the true strength and substantial level of demand for high-quality regional accommodation assets in Queensland.

“Given the significant logistical barriers for people looking to travel overseas, domestic travel has become the trip of choice for many travellers looking to explore their own backyard.

“This has led to continued strong performance in the drive markets across regional Queensland.”

The CBRE agents said Agnes Water has become one of Queensland’s most recognised and popular tourism destinations over the past two years.

Mr Murphy said the sale highlighted the continued strength of blue-chip tenanted assets providing investors with a strong long-term annuity of income.

There has been huge demand for caravan parks across Australia.

The 30-hectare Collendina Caravan Park in the popular Victorian surf town of Ocean Grove sold for an undisclosed price after attracting more than 300 enquiries in a JLL sale campaign.

The Blue Bay Camping and Caravan Park, one block back from the beach on the NSW Central Coast, is on the market. It spans seven residential lots that the selling agents at Di Jones Central Coast said had a total land value of at least $20 million.