‘World class’: $250m plans to transform inner city Sydney

Submitted plans for a $250m commercial project could transform one of inner city Sydney’s busiest streets.

The planned Surry Hills development submitted by developers Willow Group – in partnership with Pongrass Properties – will provide a complete makeover to the existing warehouses at 4-22 Wentworth Ave.

Under these plans, the warehouses will be turned into a commercial precinct comprising an array of retail, hospitality and commercial offerings.

According to Willow Group director Michael Skala, construction is anticipated to start in the third quarter of 2026.

Mr Skala said the project is anticipated to deliver 16 leasing opportunities once completed.

According to plans, the buildings will range between five and 13 floors and feature two grand lobbies.

The site sits on the edge of Hyde Park, with the top floors set to boast Harbour and Opera House views to the north and look out to the Central Station clock tower to the south.

Mr Skala said the location was “second-to-none”.

“This will be a world-class mixed-use precinct and will reinvent what it means to work, live and play in Surry Hills,” he said.

Over the last 50 years, the five neighbouring warehouses on Wentworth Ave have been acquired by a single landowner.

The project’s design will maintain features of the five existing warehouse facades, paying homage to the original structures.

DKO Architecture director of architecture and growth Rupert Reed said this was one of the key design principles in their approach to planning the development.

The Rubinstein Group has been appointed to manage leasing for the project.

Head of projects James Nixon said discussions with operators were already underway for the first stage of the project.

“We’ve had some really positive discussions with some big name food and beverage operators who are looking to secure that sought-after ground-floor tenancy,” he said.

“We’re seeing a lot more interest in these fringe locations – workforces are increasingly looking for high-grade commercial space in more suburban areas, as work-from-home trends, flexible workplaces and a better standard of office product made us all rethink the way we work.”

According to Mr Skala, at this stage it is unknown when a decision will be made on the plans.

“Willow Development Group and our planning team continue to work collaboratively with the City of Sydney to realise our collective vision for Wentworth Avenue,” he said.

