Memories of the high street: The Melbourne hub that became a community for Rachelle Unreich’s family

When Australian journalist and author Rachelle Unreich published her first book A Brilliant Life – retelling her late mother Mira’s survival of the Holocaust and eventual migration to Melbourne in the 1960s – it took her right back to a retail strip where many childhood memories were made.

Glen Eira Road, Ripponlea is an area of Melbourne that Unreich recalls affectionately, frequenting the destination with her parents who found their Jewish community in tight abundance who had also relocated to Melbourne after WW2.

“Growing up in the 1970s, this area of Ripponlea was always a hub for me, and while this little precinct was not necessarily a destination, it lay between the midway point of so many areas I frequented,” explained Rachelle Unreich.

“It was close to my home in Elwood and my Jewish day school I attended in Caulfield,” she said. It’s also around the corner from the kindergarten where she learned to speak Yiddish.

Unreich recalls her mother buying many items for family dinners at the kosher delis and food markets in the neighbourhood.

Eshel is one of those destinations where Mira went to buy small gnocchi with onion, which they still sell today. She would also purchase from Haymisha Bakery – delicious cookies that can now be found at their new base in East Bentleigh. Yumi’s was Mira’s go-to for dips and still a favourite in Rachelle’s household while Solomon Kosher Butcher was also a retailer Glen Eira Road – and has now moved to Laverton North.

“The look of the buildings in this area, with their distinctive red brick, hasn’t changed – and because everything is so concentrated, it’s always had the feel of a small village,” said Ms Unreich.

It’s also where she went for her retail fix in later years – adoring the strip for its quaint tininess and artisanal stores.

“Mim and Friends – an iteration which was opened by a friend Miriam Bereson – was one I would frequent. It was filled with quirky, unique gifts and clothes, and was always a stop I’d make. I do also miss a fantastic perfumery and bath store that was called Hulu – which sold products in the most incredible frangipani and tropical scents. It’s since closed but was another spot I loved,” she said.

The area has gentrified and become a cool destination these days.

“I do remember when this street was more of an outpost, with a quirky hodgepodge of shops, but somewhere that you got your basics sorted if you lived in the area,” said Ms Unreich of those formative memories.

“It’s since become super trendy and interesting, and the hum carries through to the night – all thanks to the evening venues including Ripponlea Food & Wine, Garage Wine Store & Bar and Lyrebird Lounge,” she said.

“Adass Synagogue was built there in the 1960s – and because we were kosher – we almost never went out as a family for dinner at restaurants – with the exception being the Zion restaurant opposite Rippon Lea Station that served up Eastern European cuisine including the very traditional dish of cholent – a stewed meat dish. I remember going there for Sunday lunch with my parents, and having chicken soup too,” she said.

She still likes to shop local at Rippon Lea Fruit Palace – a staple that’s her hearty go-to for family needs.

“My kids can literally tell the difference between the fruit bought at Rippon Lea Fruit Palace and elsewhere. It’s a store that is brimming with unbelievably high-quality produce and activity, but not oversized, making it super easy to navigate and find what you want,” said Ms Unreich.

A Local Character

Kosher grocery store Kraus is run by a lovely man who is known to all as “Bubbe” even though his name is David. Seeing him is like greeting an old friend, because he knew both of my parents so well. No matter how full his store is – and it’s often jam-packed when it’s close to a Jewish holiday. He has time to say hello and ask about the family. For a long time, he called me Mrs Unreich, which was always very endearing. He often insists on giving me some chocolate bars for my children, who are now adults themselves.

Favourite That’s No Longer

My friend Amanda Ruben opened up a yummy New York style deli on the street called Miss Ruben. I was briefly sad when it closed, but it is now open in Armadale in a different incarnation – as Ruben’s.

Similarly, I will always miss the original Attica when it first opened. It was pre-degustation menu, and was a lovely, casual local. But can’t say its replacement is disappointing – it’s clearly not.

Favourite That Has Stood the Test of Time

Unreal Flowers was once a pharmacy and now a dried flower store. Located at 73 Glen Eira Road it still has its beautiful fittings and leadlight work, including round domes. The store is over 100 years old.

Walking inside is really feels like a step-back-in-time moment and a visual feast. A cute homewares store Muku, is located at the rear which is a bonus.

Favourite new-kid on the block

Zelda Bakery is a heavenly repository of all things carb and bread and proof lies both in its pudding and the fact that a long line stretches halfway down the street for those wanting to get their hands on its chocolate babka and potato knishes (hot tip: order online in advance). It will also feature in the upcoming movie Crumbs by Anita Lester. The film is set over one day in a Melbourne bakery – and explores a series of intimate vignettes about love, grief, memory and tradition. It’s based on the Railroad Stories by Sholem Aleichem.