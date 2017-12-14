Work begins on Stockland’s Birtinya Town Centre

An artist’s impression of the first stage of Stockland’s town centre project.

Construction is to start on a new town centre at the heart of Stockland’s $5 billion Oceanside development on the Sunshine Coast, after receiving state and local ­approval.

The $830 million Birtinya Town Centre on Kawana Way promises a shopping centre, plaza, hotel and 1000 apartments.

Work on the $87 million complex will start almost immediately, providing 550 jobs during construction.

Coles and Aldi will operate ­supermarkets at the centre, alongside 30 specialty retailers, an open-air late-night dining precinct and 522 parking spaces.

A service station and two drive-through tenancies will be developed next to the shopping centre as part of the first stage, due to open next year.

Stockland Commercial Property chief executive John Schroder says the town centre will be “consciously different”. “It’s ­designed to embrace its coastal location with architectural ­finishes, extensive landscaping and natural ventilation, offering a ­relaxed atmosphere and representing the culture of the ­Sunshine Coast,” Schroder says.

“It will be a great place for convenience shopping, having a coffee along the waterfront or meeting friends for dinner and drinks.”

Stockland Queensland general manager Kingsley Andrew describes the centre as the “next big catalytic project for Oceanside”.

“This will be Oceanside’s ­dynamic urban heart; a place that is centralised and accessible — a place that connects people for business and fun, and, importantly, creates a regional destination for the Sunshine Coast,” Andrew says.

The region’s above average population growth means 130,000 people are forecast to live in Birtinya by 2031.

This article originally appeared on www.theaustralian.com.au/property.