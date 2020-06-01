Real commercial

Pandemic-proof Woolworths and Coles supermarkets up for grabs
Two highly-prized suburban supermarkets – a Woolworths and a Coles – have hit the market amid a growing investor appetite for pandemic-proof essential retailers.
Large investors target supermarkets and Bunnings during COVID
Institutional investors have been actively targeting ‘pandemic-proof’ retail assets, with Woolworths, Coles and Bunnings at the top of their wish lists.
Coles lists Caringbah store with DA plans for apartment complex
A Sutherland shire Coles is set to be the centre of a major development opportunity with the supermarket giant listing the property with bold plans.
A Bunnings and two Coles shopping centres sold as buyers target retail
Private investors targeting retail assets have snapped up a Bunnings and two Coles-anchored shopping centres in regional Victoria for almost $80 million in total as sales activity ramps up.
Record prices for ‘pandemic-proof’ supermarkets as sector soars
A regional Victorian Coles and a smaller-format Melbourne Woolworths have fetched record prices as investors target “pandemic-proof” supermarkets.
Woolworths to build $100m robotic warehouse in Sydney
Woolworths is making a $100 million bet on a new hi-tech robotic warehouse in Sydney’s west to turbocharge its home delivery business.
Strong investor interest expected in Victorian Coles supermarket
Coles Group is selling one of its supermarkets in a Victorian tree-change town as the coronavirus pandemic increases the already-strong investor appetite for standalone supermarkets.
Strong investor demand for ‘pandemic-proof’ standalone supermarkets
Some investors have taken stocking up on essential items to a whole new level by buying entire “pandemic-proof” supermarkets.
Could Bunnings and Officeworks downsize stores after COVID?
Bunnings and Officeworks could ditch warehouse outlets and shift to smaller city stores in the aftermath of COVID-19, commercial property agents predict.
