Aldi
News
Lendlease fund tests shopping mall market with $400m portfolio
News
Aldi sells former Sydney supermarket site to investor for $21m
Aldi has sold a former supermarket site in western Sydney for $21 million to a private investor who eventually plans to redevelop the property.
News
Aldi sells two more distribution centres in $281.5m deal
Retailer Aldi has sold another two distribution centres to Charter Hall and joint venture partner Allianz Real Estate for $281.5 million.
News
Chance to buy Aldi supermarket in western Sydney
Sydney buyers have been handed the exciting opportunity to purchase their very own supermarket. Aldi is selling a 3889sqm shopping centre in the heart of Auburn ahead of the grocery store’s move to a neighbouring …
News
Aldi pockets $678m from sale of four distribution centres
German retailer Aldi has sold off four distribution centres for $648 million in one of the biggest industrial deals of the year.
News
Logistics sites a safe haven as demand builds for Aldi distribution centres
More than $1bn worth of property sale and leaseback deals are in train as investors chase the safe haven offered by logistics and industrial property even amid concerns about a broader slow down in commercial real estate.
News
Aldi to sell off $700m worth of warehouses
German supermarket giant Aldi giant has become the latest company to capitalise on the boom in logistics property deals and has tapped real estate firm JLL to offer a $700m portfolio of warehouses.
News
Coles and Woolworths smiling after Kaufland’s quick exit
German supermarket discounter Kaufland’s shock decision to abandon the Australian market – quitting before opening a single store, after devoting almost $500 million to the launch – is a positive for the grocery sector, with Coles and Metcash the biggest winners as they were viewed as most likely to lose market share to the foreign entrant.
News
Buy Aldi’s new Fitzroy supermarket before it opens
The opportunity to be the very first owner of a new Aldi supermarket is up for grabs in inner-city Melbourne. Scheduled for completion next year as part of the Lyric Building development in Fitzroy, the …
News
Aldi angle pays off as Charter Hall profits lift
A focus on Woolworths, Coles and growing German chain Aldi is paying off for Charter Hall’s listed retail property fund as it looks to up its exposure to city markets.
