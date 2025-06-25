Cranbourne church turned tavern listed for $3.6m

A Cranbourne church that once echoed with hymns, flipped pancakes in the ’80s, and now pours pints has hit the market with a $3.3m-$3.6m price guide.

Built in 1928-29 in the Italian Gothic Revival style, the former St Agatha’s Church at 150-156 South Gippsland Highway is now home to Amazing Grace, a licensed tavern and function centre with a rich local legacy.

The property is being offered as a walk-in-walk-out freehold and business package through Facey Property.

Located opposite Cranbourne Park Shopping Centre, the venue includes a 400-person liquor licence, commercial kitchen, multiple dining spaces, alfresco beer gardens and function rooms.

Facey sales and leasing consultant David Politakis said the property had maintained its historic charm while embracing modern hospitality design.

“Structurally, the shell is largely untouched, you’ve still got the king post trusses proudly on display, the leadlight windows have been painstakingly restored, I’d say 80 per cent of the exterior has been preserved,” Mr Politakis said.

“When I first walked through, my immediate reaction was just how calming and atmospheric it felt.

“The current owners have done a brilliant job modernising the interior while still honouring the heritage. It flows beautifully.”

Currently operating just five days a week, the venue turns over about $1.8m annually, a figure Mr Politakis said could grow significantly under a new operator.

“It’s more than just a restaurant – it’s a complete lifestyle and events destination,” he said.

“With the right approach and some stronger marketing, it could go to the next level quickly.”

The Facey sales and leasing consultant added that many locals felt a deep connection to the site.

“People walk in and say, ‘I remember this as St Agatha’s Church,’ or they recall having breakfast here when it was a Pancake Parlour.

“That emotional link makes it more than just bricks and mortar.”

Facey Property managing director Mark Bond said savvy buyers were also looking ahead.

“This isn’t just a restaurant opportunity – it’s a serious redevelopment play,” Mr Bond said.

“In that part of Cranbourne, the planning framework allows for significant upside, both residentially and commercially.

“The bones are there for a four or five-storey project, subject to approval.”

Mr Bond said early conversations had already taken place with council, with a heritage overlay applying only to the church’s west-facing facade.

“You’re sitting on a prominent corner block, effectively the gateway to Cranbourne’s high street precinct,” he said.

It’s got short-term cash flow and long-term potential, and that’s what smart buyers are seeing.”

Expressions of interest close August 7.

