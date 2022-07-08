Warada on Walker makes capital strides in booming North Sydney

Property developers Third.i and partner Toohey Miller have tapped boutique tier-one construction company Roberts Co to build the $650m Warada on Walker project in North Sydney.

The Third.i’s project won development approval from council earlier this year and building is slated to begin by the end of this year, with the intention to finish in 2025.

The area is bulging with activity with recent activity including the listed Stockland winning approval for a 51-storey skyscraper in Walker St. At the same time developers ranging from Lendlease to Pro-invest also have plans.

With a workbook of more than $1.2bn in projects across Sydney and Melbourne, Roberts Co will deliver the waratah-inspired project as it adds to its own busy workbook.

JLL has been appointed as the leasing agent for the project with global architecture studio Woods Bagot behind the design. Generate Property Group is also on board as a delivery partner for the project.

JLL is also advising on capital partnering options as North Sydney emerges as a major capital destination.

Comprising 22 levels of premium office and co-working spaces with over 27,000sq m of net lettable area, each typical floor plate spans across at least 1000sq m of internal space.

Warada on Walker was conceived during the height of Australia’s 2019 bushfires and the coronavirus pandemic, helping shape and create one of Sydney’s first workplaces of the future post pandemic.

Third.i co-founder Robert Huxley is confident that Roberts Co will hit the ground running. The builder has entered an ECI to manage the risks of price escalation, which the developer said was “an issue we’re seeing across the country”.

“We see this building playing a major role in North Sydney’s return to the national stage as a genuine CBD of Australia. I can’t wait to see this project sprout across Sydney’s skyline,” Mr Huxley said.

The project will include 73 car spaces, 156 bike spaces, 12 retail spaces, state-of-the-art end of trip facilities. It will also have a co-working space with a full-size amphitheatre. The project will be topped by a spacious, 1,000sq m roof top garden with expansive CBD views. It is being built to 6-star Green Star standards and with a target of a 5.5 environmental rating.

Woods Bagot principal, Jason Fraser, said that Warada was “something special, the likes of which Sydney has not seen for some time”.