Vibe Marysville joins regional hotel rush

The Vibe Hotel in Marysville is up for sale.

The wealthy Vidor family and architecture firm Metier3 have put their Marysville Hotel in the Yarra Valley on the block as more regional Victorian properties hit the market.

The pair have called in Colliers International and Savills Hotels to sell Vibe Marysville with vacant possession.

Colliers International’s Stephen Burt and Guy Wells and Savills Hotels’ Michael Simpson and Nic Simarro will handle the asset at 32-42 Murchison St.

“The hotel is the economic and social focal point of the township, providing financial, employment and social infrastructure benefits to the community. It is widely supported by locals, as well as Australian and international tourists,” Wells says.

The development of the hotel was a joint venture aimed at driving business in the town of Marysville and surrounding Murrindindi Shire.

The 18,260sqm property incorporates 101 upscale hotel rooms and suites, five conference and pre-function spaces catering for up to 480 guests and diverse food and beverage facilities.

“Marysville is located within close proximity to a number of natural tourist destinations,” Simpson says.

“Famous for cross country skiing and tobogganing, Lake Mountain is only 20km away, with many tourists using Marysville as a base over the winter months.”

Elsewhere in Victoria, the Sands Torquay Resort has hit the market, with the property in the fast-growing coastal township tipped to attract buyer interest at around $25 million.

The Handbury Group is offering the 195ha master planned subdivision that includes the 112-room Peppers The Sands hotel, an 18-hole championship golf course and associated facilities, as well as 4000sqm of vacant land.

Colliers International’s Wells, Burt and Raymond Tran are selling that resort.

In nearby Geelong, the Kildair Hotels Group is selling the Mercure Hotel in the regional city, with offers also tipped at around $25 million. CBRE Hotels’ Rob Cross and Scott Callow are handling the sale of the port city hotel.

This article originally appeared on www.theaustralian.com.au/property.