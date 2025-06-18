Abbotsford: Iconic Skipping Girl’s multimillion-dollar transformation

She’s skipped above the Yarra for nearly 90 years, and now Melbourne’s beloved Skipping Girl is the face of a bold new comeback.

The neon-lit figure perched atop 651 Victoria St, Abbotsford has long been one of the city’s most recognizable icons.

Now, the building she calls home has undergone a multimillion-dollar transformation aimed at attracting modern businesses with character, charm and city-fringe appeal.

Singer Property Group has overhauled the landmark office complex with a striking new lobby, ground-floor cafe space, brand-new end-of-trip facilities and upgraded office suites ranging from 108sq m to 867sq m, many featuring private terraces and Yarra River views.

It’s the first time in years the Skipping Girl building has been repositioned in such a comprehensive way, and Colliers Melbourne East director Matt Cosgrave said interest has already been strong.

“The Skipping Girl building is one of Melbourne’s most recognisable landmarks, and that kind of instant recognition definitely sparks interest,” Mr Cosgrave said.

“There’s something about its heritage character and nostalgic appeal that immediately draws people in.”

A mix of event agencies, creative firms, marketing studios and professional services businesses are among the early enquirers, many of them relocating from inner-east precincts such as Hawthorn and Kew.

“It’s a bit of a standout, really,” Mr Cosgrave said.

“You’re not comparing apples with apples, this is a genuinely unique offering.”

The revitalised building blends heritage red brick, black steel frames and high ceilings with natural light, modern finishes and open-plan layouts.

Several suites open directly onto tree-lined balconies, while the ground-floor upgrades offer hospitality potential in a pocket fast becoming one of Melbourne’s creative hotspots.

Singer Property Group director Ari Singer said the project’s design aimed to honour the building’s past while preparing it for the next generation of tenants.

“From the moment you step inside, the city just fades away,” Mr Singer said.

“You’re surrounded by greenery, river views and that iconic neon sign. It’s unlike anywhere else.”

The site is flanked by the Main Yarra Trail, Whitworth Gardens and the newly completed Walmer St pedestrian bridge, offering strong links to cycling and foot traffic from surrounding suburbs.

Mr Cosgrave said many prospective tenants were looking for city-fringe office space that delivered on both amenity and atmosphere.

“In my view, the CBD isn’t really competing with a building like this in Abbotsford,” he said.

“We’re seeing more tenants from the inner east looking for transport access, character, parking and lifestyle — without the sterility of a high-rise.”

“Its heritage charm and iconic presence are attracting tenants who might otherwise stay put, it’s pulling people in.”

And for those still undecided?

“It’s a premium-quality workspace in a truly iconic Melbourne setting, and it ticks every box for the modern city-fringe tenant,” Mr Cosgrave said.

