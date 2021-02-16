Buy
The latest news about buying commercial property.
Investing
Zoning: why it matters for commercial property
Buying & Selling
Can I buy a farm with no money?
For many city folk, the attraction of a farm and the country life proves irresistible. But how can you turn your dream into a reality?
Investing
What is retail real estate?
Most of us have happily indulged in retail therapy, but how many of us have considered investing in a retail real estate? Here’s what you need to know about investing in commercial property’s largest and most diverse sector.
Investing
Complete guide to commercial vs residential property investment
Purchasing a commercial property doesn’t have to be daunting or a financial frustration. Industry experts explain.
Investing
What is an Australian Real Estate Investment Trust (A-REIT)?
An Australian Real Estate Investment Trust is an investment trust that owns and usually operates a portfolio of income-producing property. It offers plenty of benefits, but has some drawbacks, too.
Investing
Industrial property: what is it?
Industrial real estate includes factories, warehouses or large buildings used as distribution, manufacturing, assembly, production and storage centres.
Market Insights
Lessons from Melbourne: how prolonged lockdowns impact commercial property
Seven weeks into Sydney’s lockdown with no firm end in sight, what’s the outlook for the harbour city’s commercial property market? Looking to Melbourne’s experience of a protracted lockdown in 2020 could tell us what’s likely to happen next
Market Insights
March 1st REA Insights Weekly Commercial Search Report, 2021
Commercial search volumes hold steady After rising to record highs over the first two months of 2021, the past week has seen commercial search volumes stabilise in both the ‘For Sale’ and ‘For Lease’ site …
Buying & Selling
Sydney publican snares Accor portfolio in $180m hotel deal of the year
Sydney publican Sam Arnaout of Iris Capital has snared the biggest hotel deal of the year paying around $180m for 17 hotels.
Buying & Selling
How Much does a Commercial Building Inspection Cost?
When it comes to commercial property the financial investment and risks tend to be higher than in the residential market, so it is worth making sure a property has no hidden surprises.
