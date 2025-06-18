Business listed for sale complete with a camel called Sandy

A unique business opportunity is for sale, and it comes complete with a camel called Sandy.

Operating at EcoPark Fishing Park & Farm Stay, the 3.11ha site is located at Luscombe, which is located between Brisbane and the Gold Coast.

Listed with Ray White Shore Group, 2 Hall St is zoned Commercial and classified as a Special Tourist Attraction.

It boasts “beautifully landscaped grounds featuring fishing ponds, open picnic areas, native wildlife, and engaging family-friendly activities”.

At the entrance is a retail gift shop and fully operational kitchen, servicing visitors and guests throughout the week.

An onsite property also provides a steady income stream.

The business website describes it as a fishing park and farm stay.

There are two accommodations types – the EcoPark Lodge and overnight camping for one group only.

Exclusive overnight camping starts at $499 for four people, with an additional $75 per person, right up to $1500 for 20 people, and $75 per person after that.

EcoPark Lodge is a self-contained house that sleeps up to 18 people.

Activities include fishing, with all gear supplied, a 36-hole mini golf course, animal and bird feeding, a jumping castle, paddleboats. waterbikes, large boardgames, swings and slides, table tennis and football.

There is also pedal go karts, 4WD buggy rides and tours.

The catch and release fishing involves try to land one of the thousands of fish within the ponds, including Barcoo Grunter, Sooty Grunter, Silver Perch, Eel-tailed catfish, Australian Bass, Golden Perch (or Yellow Belly) and Murray Cod.

“Our catch and release policy ensure that there are plenty of fish for all to enjoy catching,” the website says.

And as for the other animals, these include Sandy the Camel, rabbits Miss Poppins and Lady Blue, a number of macaws, deer, and Dorothy the Pig.

The website also says that a shark and ray encounter is “coming soon”.

There is also peacocks, donkeys, sheep, goats, guinea pigs, ducks, turkeys and baby chicks.