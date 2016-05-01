Buy
Yarra Valley
Read the latest Yarra Valley commercial property deals, news and insights.
Acclaimed urban architect uncorks talents at Yarra Valley winery
Yarra Valley’s Gateway Estate a sweet opportunity
Enjoying the fruits of your labour is a little easier when you run a strawberry farm.
Boutique Yarra Ranges winery has grape expectations
An opportunity to reap the fruits of your harvest and barrel your own drop has hit the market in Melbourne’s wine country.
Healesville lolly shop vendors hope for short and sweet sale
A sweet opportunity will have buyers acting like a kid in a candy store in the Yarra Ranges.
Yarra Junction shopping centre has $20m price hopes
A local family has put its Yarra Junction investment property on the market, and the sale could fetch them a whopping $20 million.
New $120m hotel for Victoria’s Yarra Valley
IHG is pressing ahead with its Victorian expansion, signing a deal to manage a new $120 million, 170-room hotel in the Yarra Valley wine region east of Melbourne.
Healesville retail hub a sanctuary for investors
Investors are expected to descend on Victorian tourist mecca the Yarra Valley, after neighbourhood shopping centre Healesville Walk was listed for sale.
Vibe Marysville joins regional hotel rush
The wealthy Vidor family and architecture firm Metier3 have put their Marysville Hotel in the Yarra Valley on the block as more regional Victorian properties hit the market. This article originally appeared on theaustralian.com.au/property.
