Vibe Hotel Rushcutters Bay sells for $125m for apartments

News
Stephen Nicholls | 24 JUNE 2021

The Vibe Hotel at 100 Bayswater Road, Rushcutters Bay, is to be converted into 123 apartments.

The Vibe Hotel opposite the park in Rushcutters Bay has sold for $125m to the same people who are redeveloping Sirius at The Rocks.

The buyers are JDH Capital, the investment firm of former Macquarie banker Jean-Dominique Huynh.

The hotel, which is where actor Matt Newton trashed a room in 2009, is set to be converted to 123 apartments that are expected to sell for well over $350m.

CBRE agent Ben Stewart, who negotiated the deal with CBRE chairman Justin Brown, says many of the apartments will have incredible harbour views.

A king room at the Vibe hotel in Rushcutters Bay, Sydney.

A king room at the Vibe Hotel in Rushcutters Bay.

“It’s set to be a brand-new building with new floors, facade and balconies,” Stewart said.

“We’re in the process of choosing the interior designer.”

The apartments are expected to go to market off-the-plan in October this year.

It’s expected there will be 50 one-bedroom apartments priced from $1.3m; 50 two-bedders from $2.5m and 20 three-bedders from $4m.

There will also be four penthouses priced from $8m.

Exterior of the Vibe Hotel in Rushcutters Bay, Sydney. It is alleged that actor Matt Newton trashed a room.

Exterior of the Vibe Hotel in Rushcutters Bay.

In other eastern suburbs new apartment news, Stewart and Brown have also negotiated the sale of a house at 2A Wunulla Road, Point Piper and an apartment block next door for $41m to Danny Avidan of Dare Property.

The site, opposite the Rose Bay Police Station, is set to become 20 three-bedroom residences in a development to be known as Piper House.

It will feature two bedroom units priced from $3.5m and three bedroom units from $5m.

