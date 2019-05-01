Real commercial

Vacant Kellyville school for sale after campus closure

Katrina Creer | 01 MAY 2019
It looks like a suburban house but this is a nine classroom school
A vacant school in Kellyville is attracting strong interest from developers and other educational groups keen to secure the prime site.

The 2908 sqm property at 11-13 President Rd includes a nine-classroom building, separate demountable, an art studio, science lab, administration office and shaded playground. There is also a single level four-bedroom fibro home.

Agent Adrian Root from Raine & Horne Baulkham Hills says it is difficult to put a value on the site because there are no comparable properties in the area. It is being sold through an expressions of interest campaign with a closing date to be announced shortly.

The home science room.

“I have had a lot of enquiries about the property, some are from schools, childcare centres and those wanting to develop the site,” he says.

“I don’t think many people would realise there is a school there. It’s a lovely setting as it backs onto a park and it is close to transport — so it is a good spot.”

The school grounds back onto a local park.

The Plymouth Brethren Church had operated an independent school at the Kellyville site but recently amalgamated to a larger campus in Oatlands.

The exterior of the main building, which is located just off Windsor Rd, has a similar facade to homes in the suburb.

Root says the church is willing to look at proposals to sell the adjoining church positioned on a 1454sqm parcel of land.

A church adjoins the school.

This article from Hills Shire Times originally appeared as “Brethren church to sell school after moving to larger grounds”.

