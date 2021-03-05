Buy
Harry Seidler-designed building in North Sydney to become a school
News
Xavier College lists Kostka Hall, Brighton, campus for $120m
Xavier College is looking to bank $120m with the listing of its Brighton Kostka Hall campus in a sale that would shatter the affluent suburb’s $32m property price record set in 2016.
Market Insights
Federal Budget 2022: Key commercial property takeaways
With the recovery from the pandemic crisis well underway, the federal government’s focus has been on cost of living and housing affordability in this pre-election budget.
News
Corio South Primary School site nets huge price at auction
The State Government has earned a $1 million auction bonus as big development sites in Geelong’s northern suburbs hit the market.
News
Al-Taqwa College: Islamic school collects $58m in Truganina land deal
A western suburbs Islamic school hit hard by COVID has inked a huge property deal while retaining land for future plans.
News
RMIT University sells Melbourne CBD building in hotly contested tender
Melbourne-based RMIT University has offloaded a major city building in the heart of the Melbourne CBD as part of a $200 million-plus repositioning play driven by funds manager Futuro Capital.
News
Aqualand lists CSIRO North Ryde property site for $250 million
The North Ryde compound of the CSIRO is set for a new chapter after nearly 60 years, with the 6.56ha site on the market with an eye-watering price tag.
News
Heritage-listed Blue Mountains convent primed for resurrection
A heritage-listed Katoomba landmark is on the market and the hope is that a new owner will bring the rundown property back to life.
News
Girl Guides sell landmark Sydney property after 70 years to mystery buyer for undisclosed price
Mystery surrounds the sale of a landmark Girl Guide Training and Outdoor Centre in Sydney’s north, which has been held by the organisation for 70 years.
News
Pymble Ladies’ College pays Wesley Mission $12.39m for Vision Valley retreat centre
A prestigious school has paid over $12m for a 10.67ha Arcadia retreat centre that had been owned by the Wesley Mission. Find out their plans for the site:
72 articles found
Viewing 1 - 10
Page 1 of 8
