Fish and chips to fast cars: Racer’s ‘ultimate man cave’ up for sale

AFL legend Kevin Sheedy has been recruited to rev up interest in a Melbourne man cave built by Australian GT racing star and businessman Tony Bates.

Converted from a former takeaway shop, 381-383 Mount Alexander Road, Ascot Vale was completely transformed to house Mr Bates’ collection of exotic cars.

The unique property includes a 200sqm warehouse space with plenty of parking, as well as a moody office and lounge area complete with arcade machines and a built-in bar.

“He’s got a beautiful home not far away from there, and he had some high end cars that couldn’t fit into the garage, so he went out and bought this site,” said selling agent John Rombotis of OBrien Real Estate Cheltenham.

“It was an old fish and chip shop. He spent over $1 million configuring it as a man cave.”

The property is now on the market after Mr Bates’ planned relocation to Queensland prompted the sale.

Mr Rombotis teamed up with AFL legend and former Essendon coach Kevin Sheedy to promote the property.

“I’ve been driving past it all my years coaching Essendon and I did not realise it was here,” Mr Sheedy said in the video accompanying the listing.

It’s one of many collaborations between the pair, with Mr Sheedy having been recruited to present video walk-throughs of a variety of properties sold by Mr Rombotis in recent years.

The property’s high-end fitout includes a kitchenette and bar complete with fridges, a beer tap and integrated speakers.

Matte black walls, exposed timber beams and bespoke lighting combine to create an dramatic atmospheric for entertaining.

It’s been furnished with quirky collectables and memorabilia, as well a vintage 1960s jukebox, Space Invaders arcade machine, pool table and even a racing simulator.

Mr Bates has competed in GT World Challenge Australia, and also founded freight management company AFS Logistics in 1995.

The property is being offered for sale with a price guide of $2.85 million to $3.1 million.

Mr Rombotis said initial enquiries suggested potential buyers had a range of uses in mind, including continuing its use as a multifunctional entertaining space or setting it up as a unique office.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity for a funky business,” he said.