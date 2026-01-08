Humble dim sim shop turned into ultimate Melbourne man cave

A former dim sim shop transformed into Melbourne’s ultimate man cave by motorsports star Tony Bates is on the road to a $2.85m-$3.1m sale.

Concealed behind a nondescript facade, the space features a built-in bar with beer on tap, lighting imported from the US, integrated speakers, a kitchen, bathroom with a shower, small courtyard and room for up to eight cars.

There’s also $34,000 worth of televisions, a Space Invaders arcade game, life-size sculpture of cartoon character Popeye the Sailor Man and memorabilia including Mr Bates’ racing trophies and helmets.

RELATED: Dargo Hotel owners selling famous pub in tiny Victorian town

Which food brands rushed to Melbourne’s Metro Tunnel

$6m shock: building that hosts A-list hairdresser Joey Scandizzo sold

A jukebox which his father won in an Elvis Presley look-alike contest on The Don Lane Show in 1970 sits in pride of place, along with a 1959 red Chevy Corvette convertible – plus an old sign about the dim sim selection previously sold in the store.

Mr Bates spent roughly $1m fitting out the 381-383 Mount Alexander Rd site including installing a premium security system, a bollard which rises out of the garage entrance, electric blinds, skylights, heating and cooling.

“All it doesn’t have is bedrooms, that’s something I did consider,” Mr Bates said.

He won the Porsche Carrera Cup’s Pro-Am championship title in 2016, after placing second the previous two years.

Later, he moved into the Australian GT Championship circuit where he won a number of races, raced in Asia for two years and has counted Chaz Mostert, Cam Waters and David Reynolds among his co-drivers.

Mr Bates also founded the Australian and New Zealand supply chain and freight management company AFS Logistics

While injuries have forced him off the racing track for the time being, he has enjoyed hosting famous sports figures in the man cave including Reynolds, Collingwood player Jordan De Goey and Melbourne Cup-winning jockey Damien Oliver.

Mr Bates acquired the 409sq ex-dim sim eatery when looking for a main road property to house his car collection, about five years ago.

”I wanted a spot where people rock up and think, ‘What the hell am I walking into here?’” he said.

“And then you walk in and it’s like, ‘Wow, you’re kidding’.”

He initially planned to turn the 409sq m premises into a cafe for automotive enthusiasts but ended up retaining it for personal and business use, hosting events such as staff functions, birthdays and autograph-signing days to raise funds for charity.

Mr Bates has put the man cave on the market because he is relocating to Queensland.

While the jukebox, Chevy Corvette and motorsports mementos are not for sale, the other furniture and items are available if a buyer is interested.

OBrien property consultant and auctioneer John Rombotis, who has the listing alongside colleague Julie Zucha, recruited former Essendon coach Kevin Sheedy to star in the listing video.

Mr Rombotis said the man cave could be used as a showroom, studio, for boat storage or a business base.

“You could have quite a funky firm in there doing their day-to-day activity,” he said.

“Or it’s got a leasing option there too, you could get prime rent for it.”

Sign up to the Herald Sun Weekly Real Estate Update. Click here to get the latest Victorian property market news delivered direct to your inbox.

MORE: Aussie sports legends’ biggest property deals of 2025

Housing affordability to worsen as Australia falls 50,000 homes short

How Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban will split $282m property empire