Barossa Chateau and Lyndoch Hill offered to market for first time in 15 years

It’s long been regarded as one of the Barossa’s most iconic tourism venues, famously opened by Queen Elizabeth two decades ago.

But now, Barossa Chateau and Lyndoch Hill are ripe for the picking with cashed-up buyers sought to take over the historic estate.

Offered to the market for the first time in 15 years, the 10.12ha property at 1221 Barossa Valley Way, Lyndoch, is expected to fetch well over $11m, with buyer interest already being fielded from Australia and overseas.

MORE NEWS

Former bank-turned-holiday home up for grabs

Claws come out in battle for purr-fect investment

It’s SA’s cheapest home … but there’s a catch!

The sale incorporates the Chateau’s renowned 9ha rose garden with over 30,000 plants, famously started by the property’s original owner, wine baron Hermann Thumm who sought to leave a grand legacy for South Australia – which he did.

The project led to him enjoying an audience with Queen Elizabeth who opened the gardens in 2002.

Meanwhile, Lyndoch Hill estate incorporates 34 hotel rooms plus guest facilities, an internationally-acclaimed restaurant and function room, a swimming pool and other outdoor facilities, all set on luscious gardens and vineyards.

Selling agent Rohan Semmler, of Homburg Real Estate Tanunda, said the property offered a rare chance to invest in a Barossa icon.

“It’s such an iconic property and everyone knows it and even the queen herself planted a rose there,” he said.

“Over the years, there’ve been countless functions and events … and the vendors, who are only the second owners, are only selling because they’ve had their time and want to travel Australia.

“They are now ready for someone else to take over and take it to the next level as there’s definitely opportunity to expand, subject to council consent.”

Mr Semmler said while the rose garden and French-style chateau – which also houses one of Australia’s largest porcelain collections – were major drawcards for tourists, investors were attracted to the property for its accommodation offering.

“There’s not enough accommodation to meet tourist numbers, that’s why a property like this is just gold for investors,” he said.

“I’ve already had calls and emails from locals, interstate and overseas and while we have no formal offers on the table yet, we showed two groups of investors through the property (on Sunday).

“The Barossa is such a huge drawcard for visitors so there’s real potential here, and buyers are aware of that.”

Expression of interest for the property close at 5pm on October 27.