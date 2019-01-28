Boutique Yarra Ranges winery has grape expectations

Looking for somewhere to wine down? A small-time vineyard in the Yarra Ranges is giving buyers the chance to barrel their own drop.

An opportunity to reap the fruits of your harvest and barrel your own drop has hit the market in Melbourne’s wine country.

A small-time vineyard in Seville, a town in the Yarra Ranges, is offering wine aficionados the chance to turn their hobby into a business.

And word on the grapevine is, it won’t be a pour decision.

Harcourts Yarra Valley agent Skye Corrigan says the 6.67ha property at 295 Beenak Rd features more than 3ha of mature grapevines and plans for a dream home.

“It has a small existing dwelling which is like a picker’s hut but does have town planning permits for a huge, two-level, four-bedroom house,” Corrigan says.

The block has a $1.2-$1.3 million price tag, which includes the plans for the house and a large shed.

Corrigan sats after just 48 hours online, the property had already had 650 hits.

“It has massive potential and would be a really good buy for whoever decides to grab it,” she says.

“Whether you are looking to start out as a small-time winemaker or build a nice, family dream home.”

The vines are about 35 years old and feature 30 rows of shiraz, 28 rows of merlot, 40 rows of cabernet sauvignon and one row of chardonnay grapes.

They are grown in rich red and chocolate soils.

“The varietals the vines give off are absolutely fantastic,” Corrigan says.

The vendors, who are regretfully selling, used the property as a hobby farm but had planned to use the ground level of the home as a cellar door and the second storey as a bed and breakfast.

Corrigan says the area is renowned as a tourist haunt and says it would be “ace” to have another winery in the area.

“It would definitely add some competition and ruffle some feathers, but this is wine country.”

This article from Leader Newspapers originally appeared as “Grape expectations for Yarra Ranges winery”.