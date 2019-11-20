Yarra Valley’s Gateway Estate a sweet opportunity

Gateway Estate, Coldstream was popular with tourists and locals. Pic: AAP/James Ross

Enjoying the fruits of your labour is a little easier when you run a strawberry farm.

But the Spurling family has harvested their final crop at the Yarra Valley’s Gateway Estate, and is now taking the 28ha property to market via an expression of interest campaign.

The farm and cafe at 667 Maroondah Hwy, Coldstream is expected to attract offers in the range of $8-$8.5 million.

Vendor Brett Spurling says the business has come a long way since the family sowed its first seeds in 2000.

“We started off just growing tomatoes and that’s all we were doing,” he says.

“Gradually, we’ve turned it into a bit of a gourmet farmgate.

“We have a whole lot of local fruit and veg and gourmet products.”

Spurling says the family-run business has profited from a burgeoning tourist trade in the Yarra Valley, as well as loyal locals making the farmgate their regular grocery stop-off.

CBRE agribusiness director Shane McIntyre says permits for a caravan park and camping facility make the listing a “unique opportunity”.

“Also, it abuts the old Yarra Glen railway line, which is proposed to become a tourist trail – that’s going to expand the tourism experience opportunity of the location,” he says.

“The Yarra Valley is a world-famous destination and it’s close to Melbourne.”

This article from the Herald Sun originally appeared as “Gateway Estate, Yarra Valley: farmgate fresh on the market”.