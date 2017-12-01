Buy
Wollongong
News
Former motorcycle champion Wayne Gardner puts final touches on Bellambi warehouse project
News
Top 5: Mosman Dan Murphy’s a popular drop in NSW
Retail and industrial are dominating interest in NSW’s commercial property market, with the two asset classes making up nine of the top 10 most-viewed properties over the past week.
News
Five Dock factory leads NSW listings
Blocks of units and development sites remain firmly in investors’ sights, but it was a small warehouse in Sydney’s inner city that won the day among New South Wales’ commercial property listings in the past week. Here are the …
News
Wollongong site set for nine-storey student tower
Wollongong is set for more high-rise development following a DA approved site on Crown Ln coming up for sale.
News
Retirement village coming to University of Wollongong
Students at the University of Wollongong will soon share their campus with retirees as part of a $500 million deal with Leadlease to build an integrated health and wellbeing hub.
News
Wollongong’s Figtree Grove shopping centre tops $200m
Private equity giant Blackstone has carved off another slice of its $3 billion portfolio of shopping centres with Singaporean group SPH REIT teaming with the asset management arm of investment bank Moelis to buy Figtree Grove Shopping Centre in Wollongong for $206 million.
News
Wollongong’s Figtree Grove set to net $200m
Private equity giant Blackstone is readying to carve off the first element of its $3 billion retail property empire in Australia after winning the asset management arm of investment bank Moelis as the suitor for Figtree Grove in a deal worth more than $200 million.
News
Developer tips Shell Cove pub to rival Bondi’s Icebergs
Developer Frasers Property Australia is on the hunt for a group to run and own Shell Cove’s Waterfront Tavern as part of its plans for a new residential estate.
News
Owner chasing $500m for Wollongong Central
Unlisted GPT Wholesale Shopping Centre Fund is looking to sell Wollongong Central, together with the rights to manage the CBD centre, in a play that could reap about $500 million.
News
The ‘Big Potato’ could be yours
It might not be the most glamorous of Australia’s “big” tourist attractions, but the ‘Big Potato’ still holds its own when it comes to drawing visitors from far and wide. And now you can buy …
