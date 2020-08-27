Top 5: Mosman Dan Murphy’s a popular drop in NSW

Retail and industrial are dominating interest in NSW’s commercial property market, with the two asset classes making up nine of the top 10 most-viewed properties over the past week.

Leading the surge was a Dan Murphy’s outlet at Mosman, which was the state’s most-viewed property as investors gravitated towards the rare opportunity to purchase a property with a coveted lease to the liquor giant.

Located at 718-728 Military Rd, the retail store in the upmarket Sydney suburb offers a lease to Woolworths until 2032, with further options extending as far as 2062.

With below-ground parking included, the property returns $642,213 per annum, including income from an additional shop.

It will be auctioned on Tuesday, September 15 at Doltone House Hyde Park.

ROLL INTO A REECE LEASE

21 Kenny Street, Wollongong

With regional assets growing in popularity, a Wollongong warehouse with retail applications is at the head of the pack.

The property, leased to Reece Group to 2025 with options, features a large handholding with 1090sqm and future upside.

It houses the Actrol brand, a leading wholesaler of air conditioning and refrigeration equipment.

Returning $135,660 per annum plus GST, the property will be auctioned at the same Burgess Rawson Portfolio event as the Dan Murphy’s.

SNARE A 9.5% RETURN

15/211 Windsor St, Richmond

Agents are spruiking a 9.5% investment return for a small shop at Richmond in Sydney’s outer north-west.

Positioned within the Park Mall, the property is split into two premises, tenanted to a jeweller and a hairdresser.

Spanning 82sqm, the tenancies return a combined $34,140 per annum on renewed 2×2-year leases.

The shop is being marketed with a $315,000 price tag.

FIRST IN BEST DRESSED AT SMEATON GRANGE UNITS

Turner Estate, 62-66 Turner Road, Smeaton Grange

New-build industrial units are proving popular nationally, and it’s no different at this upcoming complex at Smeaton Grange, which is among NSW’s top five for the second week running.

The property in Sydney’s south-west will feature 19 industrial units when it is completed in 2021, offering a variety of unit sizes at numerous price points.

Ranging from 144sqm to 272sqm, the units feature high clearance warehousing, air-conditioned office spaces, bathroom and kitchen facilities, roller doors and designated parking.

They also sit close to the Hume Highway, Camden Valley Way and the M5 and M7 motorways.

INDUSTRIAL LEASING UP IN LIGHTS

Stage 2, 8-10 Barry Road, Chipping Norton

Industrial businesses continue to seek new spaces, such as this Chipping Norton facility that has been released onto the leasing market.

The brand new warehouse units range between 150sqm to 388sqm and offer a strong position in Sydney’s south-west.

All units feature high clearance warehousing, along with air conditioned and carpeted offices.