Wollongong site set for nine-storey student tower

No. 9 Crown Ln in Wollongong is on the market with a $4.25 million guide.

Wollongong is set for more high-rise development following a DA approved site on Crown Ln coming up for sale.

Located at the junction of Rawson St and Crown Ln, the vacant 1194sqm lot is currently on the market with a $4.25 million guide ahead of its auction next month.

The site at 9 Crown Ln has approval to construct a nine-storey mixed use, student accommodation/boarding house with 95 studios and a basement car park for 25 cars.

JLL’s directors Dylan McEvoy and Gordon McFadyen have been appointed to sell the lot, and McEvoy says the offering is a rare opportunity for eager buyers.

“There is very little opportunity like it in this part of Wollongong to buy a block that comes with the zoning,” he says.