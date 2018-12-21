Wollongong’s Figtree Grove shopping centre tops $200m

Private equity giant Blackstone has carved off another slice of its $3 billion portfolio of shopping centres with Singaporean group SPH REIT teaming with the asset management arm of investment bank Moelis to buy Figtree Grove Shopping Centre in Wollongong for $206 million.

The Singaporean company will take an 85% stake in Figtree Grove and the Moelis unit will take up a 15% interest.

The subregional shopping centre is one of a portfolio of 11 centres Blackstone took to market as a portfolio but then withdrew as sentiment turned against either a float or a strategic buyer emerging.

The 21,984sqm centre is anchored by a 24-hour Kmart, Coles and Woolworths supermarkets and two mini-majors, with 72 specialty stores, nine kiosks, four ATMs and two external tenancies, and one pad site.

The deal marks SPH REIT’s entry into Australia and is in line with its strategy of buying retail properties in Asia Pacific.

It was struck at a yield of 6% and was brokered by Lachlan MacGillivray of Colliers International.

SPH REIT Manager chief executive Susan Leng said Figtree Grove Shopping Centre was a “strategic fit” with the existing portfolio.

Moelis, which is led by Andrew Pridham, has built up a $3.5 billion asset management empire and this month floated the Redcape Hotel Group.

Moelis Australia head of real estate asset management Chris Monaghan says the partnership with SPH REIT fits with its strategy of working with strong offshore investment groups to acquire investment grade assets with upside potential.

The chop up of the Blackstone portfolio began with the listed Elanor Investors Group buying the Waverley Gardens shopping centre in Mulgrave in Melbourne for $178 million. US real estate group Heitman and other local partners backed a new fund by Elanor that owns the centre.

This article originally appeared on www.theaustralian.com.au/property.