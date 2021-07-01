Real commercial

warehouse

NashCap looks to fine tune BlackRock tie-up with $1bn logistics play
News
NashCap looks to fine tune BlackRock tie-up with $1bn logistics play
The NashCap team is banking that big things will grow from the little properties they are buying up.
Versatility key to big sale of prime two-for-one Pakington St site
News
Versatility key to big sale of prime two-for-one Pakington St site
Versatility was the key to the big sale of a Geelong West property that’s set to become a medical practice.
Jreissati family makes $50m windfall with Port Melbourne warehouse investment sale
News
Jreissati family makes $50m windfall with Port Melbourne warehouse investment sale
One of Melbourne’s wealthiest families has made a jaw-dropping windfall with the record-smashing sale of a Port Melbourne site.
Glendenning commercial property sells for $9.3m, around $4.8m above reserve
News
Glendenning commercial property sells for $9.3m, around $4.8m above reserve
A freestanding warehouse with a concrete yard has gone crazy at auction, selling for nearly $5m above reserve.
Greg Goodman says carbon neutrality not an ‘optional extra’ as warehouses go green
News
Greg Goodman says carbon neutrality not an ‘optional extra’ as warehouses go green
Warehouses are the latest frontier for companies looking to slash emissions, says the industrial property tycoon.
6 articles foundViewing 1 - 6Page 1 of 1
  • Prev
  • 1
  • Next
Australia’s leading destination for commercial property news, including information on buying, leasing, investing, small business, inspiration and style. Powered by Australia’s leading news organisations.