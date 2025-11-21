Doors Plus unlocks $30 million selling half its stores

Doors Plus has sold 10 stores under a leaseback arrangement, as well as one vacant industrial unit and a development site, in a deal worth about $30 million. Picture: Supplied.

Private high net worth investors have outbid institutions to buy almost half the stores in the Doors Plus network.

The circa $30 million deal represents a major payday for the Tavner family, who founded the well-known retail brand in 1989.

The properties on offer spanned five states, including four in NSW, four in Victoria, two in South Australia and one each in Queensland and the ACT.

The sale included 10 stores, one vacant industrial unit and a development site.

More than 150 offers were received which generated strong competition, according to Colliers, who handled the sale with transaction advisers Ellerston Capital Solutions.

Although there was the option to purchase the entire portfolio in one line and interest from several institutional, individual deals were ultimately done with high net worth buyers and family offices.

One NSW-based buyer picked up three stores in Fyswick in the ACT, Springvale in Melbourne’s east and Leumeah in southwest Sydney.

The stores were offered under a leaseback arrangement, with three-year leases and the option to renew for a further three years.

Colliers agent James Quick said the sale demonstrated strong demand for well-located trade retail assets.

“Despite short lead times and a complex mix of titles and lease structures, buyer engagement was overwhelming,” he said.

The sale comes amid the first major ownership restructure of the business, known for its catchy jingle, since it was founded 35 years ago.

Private equity firm Colinton Capital Partners acquired the Doors Plus business for $60 million in September, with the founding Tavner family retaining a 20% stake.

Doors Plus operates 22 showrooms and five distribution centres, with plans to open additional sites and refurbish existing stores.