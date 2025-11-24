Permit-ready North Geelong site opposite Cotton On hits market

A permit-ready retail and warehouse development directly opposite the headquarters of fashion retailer Cotton On offers a blue-chip opportunity for developers or major businesses seeking a new base in North Geelong.

The 2.47ha landholding at 34-44 and 46 Separation St has been brought to market with an approved planning permit for 49 warehouses and 14 restricted retail units.

Zoned Industrial 1, the property offers flexibility for industrial, warehousing, and specific retail use.

Its strategic position, directly opposite Cotton On’s Shepherd Court headquarters, places it minutes from Geelong’s CBD, major arterials, and the Port of Geelong.

Colliers Geelong agents Ned Tansey and Jonathon Lumsden in conjunction with Andre Veronie and Michael De Stefano from Gartland Projects are leading the campaign to sell the property.

Price expectations are circa $14m.

“This site is permit-ready, which means the hard work has already been done,” Mr Tansey said.

“With demand for small to mid-scale industrial units continuing to rise across the Geelong region, this is a timely and strategic acquisition.

“It’s an outstanding chance to capitalise on a scarce, high-exposure site in one of Geelong’s fastest-evolving growth corridors.”

Gartland Projects partner Andre Veronie said North Geelong is experiencing strong growth and transformation.

“Its close access to major transport routes and the Geelong CBD makes it an ideal choice for businesses wanting to establish a modern facility in a premium industrial location,” he said.

“Opportunities of this scale are extremely limited in the current market, and this is the only industrial development site above 2ha currently for sale in North Geelong.”

Mr Veronie said a developer could make an immediate start on the approved project, but the site’s scale and location make it ideal as substantial headquarters, warehouse or manufacturing base.

“It’s quite likely a larger, medium to large business in Geelong, or coming to Geelong who want their own large space warehouse with offices could scrap those plans and build their own purpose-built facility,” Mr Veronie said.

“Trying to get this size land in the inner west of Melbourne would cost you double.

“All the infrastructure is already here, you’ve just got to hook into it and council obviously has approved the permit, so they believe there’s capacity for 63 individual businesses, or one large one can certainly sustain it.”

Geelong continues to rank among Victoria’s fastest-growing industrial hubs, driven by population growth, infrastructure investment, and its strategic position as a gateway to Melbourne and western Victoria.

Scarcity of well-serviced industrial land is placing upward pressure on values and reinforcing the appeal of permit-ready sites.

The properties were acquired for circa $7m in 2022, records show.

“There seems to be a lot of Melbourne-based businesses that have expanded into Geelong, so for some of those larger scale businesses it would certainly work,” Mr Tansey said.

“For that particular location you’re just off the Princes Highway, so pretty easy to access Geelong or head straight to Melbourne.”

Australian-owned national clothing retailer RB Sellars recently signed a deal to relocate its Burnley headquarters to North Geelong’s Federal Mills precinct early next year.