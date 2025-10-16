Australia Post to build nation’s largest parcel hub in SA

Australia Post is set to make its largest-ever investment in South Australia, announcing a state-of-the-art parcel facility worth nearly half a billion dollars.

But the significance of this development extends far beyond South Australia, marking a pivotal moment for the national logistics network and commercial property innovation.

The new facility has been designed to service and support deliveries across the entire state for the next 20 years and is slated to open in 2028 at the former Holden manufacturing site in Elizabeth.

It will span a massive 83,000 square metres, making it the largest in Australia Post’s network. Designed to process up to 400,000 parcels per day – double the current capacity of the Adelaide Airport Parcel Facility – it will not only revolutionise delivery services in South Australia but also serve as a blueprint for future facilities across the country.

Australia Post Group CEO and Managing Director Paul Graham emphasised the facility’s role in shaping the organisation’s national operations.

“South Australia continues to experience year-on-year eCommerce growth, with 80 per cent of residents shopping online in the past year,” he said via a statement.

“This new parcel facility will help us meet that growing demand over the next two decades and deliver to customers’ doors faster than ever before.

“As online shopping habits evolve, it’s critical that Australia Post invests in infrastructure that gives us a competitive advantage.

“This parcel facility will be the largest in the country and the blueprint for our most technically advanced facilities going forward.”

The facility will integrate Australia Post and StarTrack operations under one roof for the first time, showcasing cutting-edge sortation technology and innovation.

While it will cater to South Australia’s growing eCommerce demand, the site will also operate as a testing ground for new technologies that could be rolled out in major hubs like Sydney and Melbourne.