Global drone company doubles Geelong factory footprint

A global business making hardware and software for civilian unmanned drone systems is doubling the size of its Geelong manufacturing base.

CubePilot Global has secured an additional 4000sq m of warehouse space at the Fortek precinct at Norlane, taking a significant step in its rapid expansion from a 500sq m warehouse in Breakwater.

The local tech success story took up an initial 4000sq m lease at Fortek, developed by Pelligra within the old Ford factory on Melbourne Rd, but new contracts means the company needs to expand its operations, leasing agent Chris Nanni, of Colliers Geelong said.

Among the products made by CubePilot Global are autopilot systems, navigation modules, controllers and accessories.

The deal brokered by Colliers Geelong agents sees the 455 Melbourne Rd site previously home to car manufacturing for nearly a century continue its transition into an innovation and advanced industry.

The company’s expansion at Fortek reflects both operational needs and strategic positioning, CubePilot chief executive officer Phillip Rowse said.

“CubePilot is committed to continuing the innovation that this facility is famous for,” Mr Rowse said.

“This facility has been home to amazing feats of Australian engineering and creativity.

“This space has the infrastructure to allow us to bring manufacturing from Asia to Australia, jobs to Geelong, and sovereignty to the critical drone industry.”

Mr Nanni said Fortek’s scale, flexibility and historical significance make it a compelling choice for forward-thinking businesses, such as CubePilot Global.

“They’ve got heavy machines and when they came to me 12 months ago, we were looking for warehouses around Geelong they had a certain power requirement and there was very little that would suit their demand,” Mr Nanni said.

“Fortek definitely has the power to meet their needs.”

“These guys started off leasing 400 to 500sq m in Breakwater and now they’ve gone to leasing 8000sq m in Fortek and 2000sq m of hardstand just outside,” Mr Nanni said.

“So over 10,000sq m of lettable space in the space of 18 months.”

Mr Nanni said inquiry from national and global tenants in Fortek had picked up had really picked up over the past 12 months.

“Particularly the activation of the large format retail out the front, some big brands going there – RSEA and most recently is Sydney Tools.”

There has been a real push from businesses to be located in Geelong, he said.

“It’s a number of factors. We’ve got the port, we’ve got Avalon Airport, we’re only 50 minutes from Melbourne and a lot of people are being priced out of Melbourne as vacancy rates are very tight – they’re at 1 per cent in the west, particularly Truganina.

“And also Geelong is just growing. Our infrastructure needs to keep up with the residential growth.”

The Fortek project by Pelligra includes the refurbishment of about 150,000sq m of industrial and trade supply, set on a 365,000sq m landholding, with tenancies ranging from 2250sq m to 28,000sq m.

Colliers Geelong senior leasing agent, industrial, Jonathan Lumsden said there is strong demand for quality industrial stock above 2000sq m, particularly in strategic regional

locations like Geelong.

“Colliers is currently working on multiple requirements exceeding 15,000sq m which speaks to the confidence in the sector and the importance of developments like Fortek in meeting that demand.”