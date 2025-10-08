Buy a job you love: 4 Bed and Breakfasts for sale in a serene tree-change setting

House hunters looking for a new abode and lifestyle, can blend both while combining business and pleasure.

Buying a Bed and Breakfast could be the solution to trade the hustle and bustle of city life in favour of a new pace and source of income.

If you have been dreaming of running your own hospitality venture, here is a selection of some of Australia’s best B&Bs on the market right now:

Endless mountain views

Surrounded by lush rainforest and with a Tamborine Mountain positioning, this four cabin bed and breakfast in the Gold Coast hinterland could be yours for $1.95 million to $2.2 million.

Sales agent Louis Bartle from Bartle Real Estate said there were not many B&Bs set on the mountain that offered accommodation separate to the main house.

“We’ve had some good interest. A lot of people that have been inquiring are looking at it as a lifestyle property, somewhere they can live and enjoy the view at the same time,” he said.

Located at 19-23 Witherby Crescent, the residence is perched on a 1295sqm block with the guest cabins and main residence connected via a covered timber walkway through tropical gardens.

Built in the 2000s, highlights of the property include wide wraparound decks, under-house storage and parts of the property have been built from timbers salvaged from the Wollomombi River Bridge.

The main house includes a commercial-style kitchen, guest dining and lounge areas, as well as a private retreat for the owners.

The property is located within walking distance of the Old Eagle Heights neighbourhood, shops, cafes, parks and national rainforests.

Steeped in history

For buyers wanting to own a slice of Australian history, this 1884 built residence, known as Anglesey House, is the ultimate B&B opportunity.

Built by magistrate and former mayor William Thomas, the grand Victorian includes many hallmarks of its bygone era including marble fireplaces, ornate ceilings and a sweeping staircase.

Original sandstone stables which date back to the 1860s, remain intact.

Sales agent Brendon Allegri from Ray White Central West Group said the retired owners had operated it as a B&B, and buyer interest had been strong, with one half interested in operating it as accommodation, the other as a private residence.

He said the 735sqm floorplan was flexible, and the owners were open to also selling its furnishings.

The home features eight bedrooms and four bathrooms across two levels.

There are formal lounges and dining rooms to each storey, and there is also a wraparound veranda and a separate studio with a private entry.

Other highlights include dual titles across a 1714sqm landholding, with rear lane access, and manicured gardens featuring lemon-scented gums and fruit trees.

Mr Thomas said the property comes with a price guide of $1.8 million

Unique Adelaide Hills B&B opportunity

Hahndorf House, set in the centre of South Australia’s most popular tourist destinations, is a five dwelling property including three B&B residences and a day spa and wellness retreat.

Listed for sale via an Expressions of Interest campaign, Hahndorf House is set on a 1930sqm parcel of land at 27 Auricht Rd, Hahndorf.

The owner has completed many updates and additions to the property which includes renovating the cottages, creating a beautiful garden pavilion and adding a 15 metre long lit arch walkway that extends throughout the property.

The day spa includes an indoor heated pool, hydrotherapy spa, infrared sauna, two massage rooms, as well as two bathrooms.

Historic homestead, vineyards and a B&B

A popular bed and breakfast business is along the offerings at Pierrepoint Estate, a historic homestead and vineyards in the Grampians region of Victoria.

The circa 1907 Pierrepoint B&B period home features five bedrooms, three bathrooms, a central kitchen as well as informal and formal living areas.

“It’s just a lovely setting,” sales agent Andrew Dufty from Charles Stewart Real Estate said.

“The other thing with the location is it’s very close, it’s central to both the Grampians, which is an area of outstanding natural beauty with lots of bushwalks and trails, and the coast down at Port Fairy, which has an excellent fishing village.”

Set on a 39.25ha landholding, there is approximately 6.47ha of mature vines, a cellar door sales facility and lush lawns that can host functions for up to 200 people.

271 Pierrepoint Road, Tarrington has an asking price of $2.3 million.