Coal River Farm for sale with operator to stay on

A restaurant/cafe, cheese-making and chocolate-making facilities, plus a retail shop and weddings and events for up to 200 guests — there’s always plenty happening at Coal River Farm.

And now the property where all of this action occurs is on the market.

No.634 Richmond Rd, Cambridge is positioned on a substantial 18ha landholding on the busy Coal River Valley tourist route, located midway between Cambridge and Richmond, and only 15km from Hobart CBD.

The restaurant has customer seating, a servery, kitchen, food preparation area and chocolate production centre.

The cheesery includes a manufacturing room, packing and dispatch areas.

John Blacklow from Elders Commercial said the business is thriving.

“There is income from diversified sources, including other outlets in Hobart, Launceston, Melbourne and Fremantle,” he said.

“New products have just been launched and the opening of another new outlet is being planned.”

Mr Blacklow said his vendor intends to lease back the premises, following the sale of the property.

“The vendor will provide a long-term triple net leaseback, which means all the overheads are covered by him as the tenant,” Mr Blacklow said.

“He does not want to sell the business, so the investor can take comfort that it is a proven operation under a very successful and experienced operator.”

Coal River Valley is noted for its fertile soil.

The area is semirural, with working farms, orchards, vineyards, and open green landscapes.

There are views over rolling fields and the broader valley scenery.

The property has a street frontage of 312m.

Coal River Farm adjoins several broadly similar sized holdings.

Adjoining on the northern side is the Clemens Hill Vineyard, while to the south is Craigow Vineyard and on the opposite side of the road is Meadowbank Vineyard and the nearby Riversdale Estate Vineyard.

The property is zoned Agriculture under the Tasmanian Planning Scheme — Clarence.

Mr Blacklow said properties of this type in the Cambridge and Richmond region are “highly sought after”.

“The South East Irrigation Scheme throughout the area has provided water surety for intensive agriculture and has been responsible for a spike in land prices,” he said.

“Being so close to Hobart, properties are in demand for hobby farmers, residential use, and a wide range of commercial, manufacturing and production facilities.”

No.634 Richmond Rd, Cambridge is being offered for sale now by way of offer.

Inspections of the property are by appointment only.

For more information, contact Scott Newton, John Blacklow or James Black at Elders Commercial Hobart.