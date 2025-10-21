Jamberoo Action Park becomes secret storage for Chinese cars

One of Australia’s best-known amusement parks has now become part of a sprawling car graveyard for thousands of new Chinese electric vehicles.

As first reported by News Corp Australia, photos taken at the Jamberoo Action Park, south of Sydney, show endless rows of unregistered BYD vehicles covering car spots and overflow areas.

The site is a temporary home to countless cars with no number plates, covered in protective wrapping and shipping labels used before cars reach showrooms.

Locals began noticing the vehicles arriving during the park’s winter closure earlier this year, and they have remained there ever since.

What was once a quiet seasonal closure has now become a growing eyesore.

Jamberoo Action Park typically operates from late September to late April, closing its gates for the winter months between May and September.

Neither Jamberoo Action Park, BYD, nor its former distributor EVDirect are willing to explain why the cars are there or who is responsible for them.

Google Earth satellite images recorded on August 5 show more than 1600 cars at the site, with its swimming pools drained of water over winter.

Locals say the vehicles appeared suddenly a few months ago, describing it as “creepy” and a “car graveyard”.

Kiama Council said it was alerted to the vehicles two to three months ago following numerous complaints.

“Kiama Council is aware that the Jamberoo Action Park car park and overflow parking areas are being used to store a significant number of new vehicles,” a spokesperson said.

The Council said the vehicles were stored without approval and that compliance officers have since intervened.

“Council’s Compliance Officers have inspected the site and issued notices to the property owners of the action park,” the spokesperson said.

Jamberoo Action Park is owned by Propix Pty Ltd, a private company operated by members of the Eddy family. The Eddy family purchased the property nearly 50 years ago when it was operating as a dairy farm.

The farm was commercially successful for a while, until milk quotas were significantly reduced, effectively cutting the farm’s income by 20 per cent.

It was then that the family turned the former milk farm into a grass skiing establishment.

In 1980, the family officially opened Jamberoo Recreation Park, featuring a canteen, amenities block, car park, and its now-iconic chairlift to the top of a grass skiing hill.

By 1983, grass skiing at Jamberoo had ceased, and was replaced by the now widely renowned mountain toboggan and water park attraction.

Today, the park is managed by Jim Eddy and forms part of the Eddy Group of Companies.

The property’s owners later lodged a Development Action (DA) with the Council, seeking to legalise the activity and turn the carpark into a storage facility.

Filed on September 4, 2025, the DA describes a “change of use and new structure – car park and passenger transport facility” to allow the use of part of the existing car park for purposes “not associated with the recreation facility”.

The Council said it will continue to monitor the site while the DA is under review.

Jamberoo Action Park did not respond to the request for comment..

