Ramsay Day Clinic Kahlyn at Magill sells in multimillion-dollar deal

A mental health clinic for the rich and famous will make way for up to 22 townhouses after local developer Eastern Building Group paid $5.65m for the Magill site.

EBG director and construction manager Danny Scinto said plans would be presented to Burnside Council in coming months to build between 18 and 22 two- and three-level townhouses at the Briant Road location.

If approved, construction work could start early next year, with the first townhouses to be sold in 2027, Mr Scinto said.

He expected the sale of the townhouses to generate revenue of more than $15m.

“There’s a good appetite for (homes to be built in) that area, close to Magill campus university and Norwood (International) High School, along with the Magill shopping centre and Burnside (Village),’’ Mr Scinto said.

“These sorts of (townhouse) homes will appeal to downsizers and also the young, growing families with one or two children who want to be close to parks and shopping and all the facilities that younger children might need.

“It will ease the housing crisis for a certain amount of families.

“These are going to be family homes for (those with) young children and people downsizing from the eastern suburbs of Hazelwood Park and Burnside.’’

Commercial selling agent Matt Lazarus, of Ray White Norwood, confirmed the eventual selling price was below the $6m figure initially sought by Ramsay Health Care for its Kahlyn

day clinic, whose clientele is reported to include the wealthy and well-known seeking discreet treatment for drug and alcohol addiction.

Mr Lazarus, who sold the 4785sqm property in conjunction with commercial sales agent Joe Hibeljic, said EBG was one of two parties negotiating to purchase the site, after an earlier expressions of interest campaign fell short of expectations.

He said all interest received had been from developers wanting to establish residential dwellings on the site, despite other commercial opportunities promoted in the listing, including childcare facilities, a community centre and a place of worship.

Under the conditions of the sale, Ramsay Day Care will lease the premises for 18 months to allow time for the Kahlyn clinic to relocate.

“They (Ramsay Day Care) want to downsize and relocate to a different facility,’’ Mr Lazarus said.

He said the site was ideal for housing.

“Magill is very tightly held and allotments of that size don’t come by very often,’’ Mr Lazarus said.

“It’s a beautiful area, it has some beautiful (surrounding) trees and it’s just got a nice feel to.

“You could easily envisage townhouses going there and I think that’s why everyone (that expressed interest) had the same vision.’’

EBG’s previous housing projects include a 40-townhouse complex on the former SCOSA headquarters site at Woodville and 24 townhouses at the former Francis Xavier Catholic Seminary at Rostrevor.