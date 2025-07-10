Former Glossop High School campus in SA’s Riverland sells

The ink has dried on the million-dollar sale of a small Riverland town’s former high school campus, with its price finally being revealed.

The former Glossop High School at 535 Old Sturt Highway changed hands for $1,127,500, according to Land Services SA records.

It sold earlier in the year then settled in mid-June but the sale price has only just been revealed.

There is no official word on what the 17ha site at the south-eastern edge of the town centre will be used for but it is understood it will remain as is.

MORE: The best time to buy and sell in SA

The site was previously the middle school campus of the former Glossop High School before it was consolidated into a single site at the former senior school campus in Berri in 2022.

A $17m-plus redevelopment of the Berri school facility catering for up to 800 students followed, including new and upgraded education buildings, technical workshops, performing arts facilities and administration areas.

The Glossop property’s sale was pitched as an opportunity for developers to transform the site for farming, residential or commercial development when it hit the market in September.

RWC Adelaide partner Jack Dyson, who sold the property on behalf of Renewal SA, said at the time that groups interested in using the site’s existing facilities were also expected to show interest.

“Located on the corner of Old Sturt Highway and Distillery Rd, the former high school presents an exciting opportunity to own and operate the education facilities, or develop to suit horticulture, residential or commercial uses,” he said in September.

MORE: New proposal for church-turned-bridal store

“There are multiple teaching and administration buildings, a gymnasium and storage sheds, across six titles to cut and carve to suit requirements.”

Mr Dyson said any information about the sale needed to come from the Education Department.

Education Department deputy chief executive Ben Temperly said shortly after the sale settled that the site was sold because it “became surplus to the department’s requirements following the redevelopment of Berri Regional Secondary College”.

He said the sale was managed in conjunction with Renewal SA.

The Glossop school campus operated for 80 years – from 1942 when it opened until the end of 2021.

It was later used as a Rapid Antigen Test collection site for Riverland residents during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The campus’ sale comes after nearby Winkie Primary School and Kindergarten sold at a discounted price in January.

– with Giuseppe Tauriello